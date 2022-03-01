CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council passed on second reading Monday evening an ordinance that would make it a misdemeanor to intimidate or maliciously harass someone as a result of a personal bias.
Ward 3 representative Michelle Aldrich was the only no vote among the council.
Aldrich called the proposed ordinance "a Band-Aid," and said her biggest concern was that the council would pass the ordinance and decide the issue had been fully addressed. She said the community needs to have a conversation about what's behind what seems to be a rise in harassment, and to let people know "we're not going to tolerate this poor behavior."
Public comment during the meeting was dominated by those against the proposed ordinance, as was the case during the Feb. 23 Committee of the Whole meeting. Many of those who spoke Monday evening also spoke during the previous meeting, though there were some new voices.
Among those new voices was a contingent of local pastors, who all spoke against the proposed ordinance.
Following public comment, Aldrich brought forward three amendments. One, which added political affiliation to the list of things protected by the proposed ordinance, was approved following a second by Councilman Richard Johnson.
Two other amendments died without a second from another council member.
Johnson, also a Ward 3 representative, has led the push to bring the ordinance in front of the council. Johnson previously told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that, in the absence of a statewide law addressing bias crimes, he felt compelled to press for a local ordinance that would tackle similar concerns.
