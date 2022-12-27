SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sweetwater County human resources director, Garry McLean has made a proposal to change a policy in the current Sweetwater County employee manual, regarding Chapter 8, Section 2, paragraph E, which involves absence from work in November.
The proposed policy, according to McLean, is the county employee’s salary will remain the same, but if the individual serves on the state legislature, the individual will need to turn back any salary portion that he or she receives from the legislature.
McLean pointed out that members of the legislature receive compensation in mileage and $150 a day while they’re in session as well as other reimbursements.
When discussions of the policy change began taking place, Tony Niemiec (R-Green River) expressed his concerns to McLean and to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department.
Currently, Niemiec is the Sweetwater County Cpl. bomb squad commander.
Niemiec is not the only county employee who has been elected to the Wyoming Legislature.
During the county commissioner’s meeting on Dec. 6, Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle pointed out that the policy change may discourage others from running for office in the future.
“We all know how difficult it is, especially after putting the time and money in it,” said Grossnickle. “It may be easier for people who might work in the private sector or have their own businesses, but the ones who work in the public sector are the ones who go out there and represent the people. I think that’s a benefit for Sweetwater County because we know where they’re coming from.”
He added, “I also don’t think it should just be for the legislature. If we’re going to do it, why not across the board? Former Sen. Tom James tried to do this to keep public officials from being elected. I don’t think it even made it to the floor because the legislature saw the importance of people who are in public office have the right to serve also.”
During the meeting earlier this month, Doc Wendling, commissioner, said that they never had the conversation to change the policy “until the employee was elected and that’s not right.”
Chairman Jeff Smith agreed.
Smith said, “It might discourage others from running. We need to find ways to reward those people, not stifle good people from running for office. Let’s change the policy back. It’s the right thing to do now based on the timing.”
Commissioner Mary Thoman and Commissioner Roy Lloyd, on the other hand, suggested that they should “grandfather that employee in because he ran under the old rule.”
Ashley Smith, human resources specialist, presented three policy options to the board during the meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Smith explained that option one is keeping the current policy. It will essentially let anybody that is in the legislative office to keep their legislative pay as well as what they make as a county employee.
She went on to explain option two, which is the department’s proposed plan. Option two will allow the county employee to maintain their full county pay, but they do not receive any legislative pay.
Option three, she shared, is the grandfather option.
“Anyone who has run for legislative office this term will keep their additional pay they will receive and in any other terms going forward — as well as anybody else who will be running, they will fall along option two of the proposed plan,” Smith said.
During the discussion, Wendling said that the board needed to stay with option one.
“We worked on policy reviews after individuals committed to the legislature,” said Wendling. “If the future commission wishes to look at this, that’s their call, but in regards to the one or two employees who are serving on the legislature, they ran knowing the expectation of the policy that supports option one.”
He added, “I think it’s only fair that we stand and deliver them the policy they ran under and support it. I support option one for those reasons.”
Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld expressed her support for option 3.
“I think we should allow them to be grandfathered in,” Schoenfeld said. “There aren’t many jobs that allow you to earn leave and not have to use leave while you’re out of the office, whether you’re salaried or hourly. I think our employees still get a good benefit of being supported while spending time with the legislature, but also not double-dipping with our tax-payer dollars.”
Thoman said that she prefers option three. She mentioned that most of the industries and school districts are offering this in the area.
Lloyd leaned toward the “grandfather option.”
“I believe moving forward, the expectation should change,” he pointed out. “I think it’s just a sacrifice we have to make. Under that option, the employee still has strong benefits; they still can get paid and just only have to reimburse back a portion of that.
“I also don’t think we should punish someone who ran for office under one perception, won that office and then change it — I don’t think that’s fair at all. I think grandfather option three provides the best of both worlds.”
The motion to pass option three passed with a three to one vote.
Robert Spicer, Sweetwater County Fair Board chairman, was applauded by the county commissioners for his efforts throughout the years. He was appointed to the fair board in 2018.
Wendling pointed out that there were a number of applicants for his position as well as other spots on the fair board. He noted that all applicants have served Sweetwater County well.
“Mr. Spicer’s work while on the board has been recognized and appreciated,” said Wendling. "He’s done an unbelievable amount of work throughout the county and supporting other activities in the county.”
Wendling added, “He is available for another term appointment and I’ll support that.”
Thoman concurred.
“It would be an honor for him to continue,” Thoman expressed.
Lloyd mentioned that new names have impressed him on the applications, but “Mr. Spicer is a constant at the events center.”
“Not just as a chairman, but as a volunteer,” Lloyd said.
The commissioners approved the re-appointment of Spicer to a five-year term on the fair board.