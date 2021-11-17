SWEETWATER COUNTY – CEO of Castle Rock Hospital District Bailie Dockter and board chair Dan Stanton gave the mid-year update to the commissioners at the Sweetwater County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Dockter discussed some of the details concerning the undertaking of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s ground transports
“As you all know, we are the taxing district in Green River,” Dockter said. “We run both the medical center and the ambulance service. This year we took over for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s ground transports that go from the hospital to any outside entity.
"We took that over Sept. 1, so it was fast and furious. It’s been a really eye-opening process for us. But we’re excited that Memorial was willing to do that. We’re continuing to work with Memorial to make sure we provide good transports for them.”
Dockter also said, “The month of September was surprisingly slow compared to what we were expecting, but a lot of that was because the University of Utah was on emergency divert with the COVID-19 wave that was happening this fall.”
Dockter said that the medical director on the ambulance service voiced concerns about transport protocols needing to be developed.
“We were basically just working off of our 911 protocols that we have so we are working with him and getting the transport protocols finalized. It will be a working document though.
“We are starting to see some of that income come in as far as the transports go. We did go ahead and purchase an ambulance this summer. It was delivered in September and we needed that because we needed to have more vehicles. We didn’t want to be under on our fleet with having more transports.”
Dockter said that they have a full-time crew, a management team that takes call and a backup crew that is ready is an additional call goes out.
Compared to other years, Dockter said that there has been a significant change in the amount of 911 calls that have been received
“We have seen a higher pace of 911 calls this year which is pretty random. There’s not really a way to predict why that is. We will typically have between 1,200-1,300 calls each year. Now, we’re on pace to have about 1,800 calls this year.
“In just the month of September alone, we had over 200 911 calls.”
Over the summer, Dockter said they had a crew help out with the Woods Cross Wildland fire in Montana.
“They were supposed to be gone for about a week but they ended up being gone for 21 days.”