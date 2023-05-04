CHEYENNE — Now indoors, two larger-than-life bronze sculptures of Esther Hobart Morris and Chief Washakie welcome thousands of students to the state Capitol every year.
“The students like to think of them as welcoming figures to the Capitol,” Riana Davidson with the Legislative Service Office told the Capitol Interpretive Exhibits and Wayfinding Subcommittee on Wednesday.
The Chief Washakie and Esther Hobart Morris statues, which once stood outside the Capitol, have been repaired, restored and moved indoors as a part of the years-long Capitol Square Project. Wendy Madsen, also with the LSO, said the subcommittee decided to move the statues indoors in part to make them more accessible to students, as well to safeguard their condition.
Some longtime residents objected to the statues not being installed outside once the Capitol renovations were complete, however.
State Auditor Kristi Racines, who serves as co-chair of the subcommittee, requested an update on the location of the statues at the Wednesday meeting.
“We had some interest, or re-bringing up of the location of the statues, at our last meeting,” Racines said, asking for an “overview of how we got to where we are, and why we are where we are.”
During the Capitol Square Project, leaders “very deliberately” considered the visitor experience, Madsen said. The statues were taken from the Capitol’s front entrance and sent for restoration work before being put in their current indoor location.
“Those statues were relocated … off-site during this project. The (Capitol Extension) was stripped bare and open to the elements until early 2019,” Madsen said.
Although it may appear the statues were “left” in the basement of the extension, that spot was selected for specific reasons, Madsen said.
“The background I’ve been asked to provide is, why did the oversight group make the decision they did?” Madsen said.
There were several reasons to move the statues indoors, she said, including concern over long-term preservation of the pieces. The Chief Washakie sculptor did not create the piece for outdoor display, and the Esther Hobart Morris statue, which had weathered many years outside, was damaged, she said.
Wyoming State Museum Director Kevin Ramler told the committee that after decades outside, the Esther Hobart Morris statue was in “rough shape,” with visible cracks and spots where the structure had become exposed. It was restored during the Capitol Square Project with money raised through the 2019 sale of a commemorative coin celebrating the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage.
“That (money) was put into conservation for the Esther Morris sculpture last year,” Ramler said. “She was knocked off her pedestal in the 1970s when a car hit it, and another car hit the pedestal a little later, but she didn’t sustain damage in that instance.”
“It was severely damaged from all those years outside,” he continued. “She was taken off-site … to a specialist conservator in Colorado, who stripped the holes from the surface, fixed all the cracks” and did other restoration work before the statue was placed inside in the Capitol Extension.
The choice to locate the statues inside was also made “specifically for student visits,” Madsen said. Buses, she said, were directed not to arrive at the Capitol by way of 24th Street during Capitol renovations. Today, school and tour buses arrive via 26th Street, where there are safer parking and road crossing alternatives.
That means bus visitors also encounter the statues indoors near the start of their visit.
“The students are very excited about the statues. Many learn about those two figures in Wyoming history,” Davidson said. “We see a lot of fourth-graders through high school, and they like to see the detail of them up close, particularly the feathers of Chief Washakie. They like to count them, and the statues are something they engage with on a deeper level. They see them so close, and at the beginning of their tour.”
Peak student visit time is from the legislative session through May, Davidson said.
“We’ve had about 700 students, just in the month of May, touring the Capitol. Thousands of students tour the Capitol each year,” she said.