CHEYENNE — In its last piece of business in a two-day meeting, the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to sponsor a bill clarifying the necessary qualifications for district attorneys in the state, as well as county and prosecuting attorneys.
A draft addressing this subject was suggested by Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, at the committee’s May meeting in Lander. At the time, Zwonitzer referenced the ongoing disciplinary proceedings involving Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove and her potential suspension or disbarment. If either of these were to occur, Manlove would not be able to practice law for at least a time, preventing her from carrying out vital functions, Zwonitzer said.
Wyoming statute 9-1-802(b) currently requires district attorneys to “have been a licensed attorney for at least four years and a member in good standing of the Wyoming State Bar immediately prior to his election.” Immediately following, the new bill would add: “Each district attorney shall be a licensed attorney and a member in good standing of the Wyoming State Bar throughout the term of office for which the district attorney was elected or appointed.”
Lawmakers also approved an amendment that would modify state statute 18-3-301(a). It would add that county and prosecuting attorneys must also be in good standing “at the time of his nomination and election and during his term of office,” and not only “a member of the bar of this state,” as that statute currently says.
A county and prosecuting attorney serves as the top prosecutor in 21 of Wyoming’s 23 counties. Only Laramie and Natrona counties have a district attorney.
There was no further discussion of the bill draft, nor was there any public comment.
Formal charges filed last year with the Wyoming State Bar alleged DA Manlove had mishandled the prosecution of cases and inappropriately dismissed certain cases, and that she created a hostile work environment.
Following an eight-day disciplinary hearing in February, a three-person panel chosen from the Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility recommended Manlove lose her ability to practice law in Wyoming. The BPR is the hearing body for attorney discipline in the state.
The Wyoming Supreme Court will ultimately decide on any consequences. The high court heard oral arguments on Aug. 17.
Manlove, who is not running for re-election, rejects the idea that disbarment would not remove her from her elected position as DA.
In its official recommendation to the state Supreme Court, the disciplinary panel said that, “once elected, Wyoming law does not require a district attorney to be licensed and in good standing with the (Bar).” It said Manlove’s assertion that she would be removed from office following a suspension or disbarment was “evidence of (Manlove’s) fundamental lack of understanding of the law governing her position as Laramie County district attorney.”
Hannah Blackis the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.