CHEYENNE – The City Council’s Committee of the Whole have just voted to recommend passage on third reading of an ordinance that would make it a misdemeanor to intimidate or maliciously harass someone as a result of a personal bias.
Because of overwhelming support among council members, the ordinance is likely to pass on its third and final reading at Monday’s City Council meeting. Mayor Patrick Collins would then have to sign the ordinance into law, which he has indicated he will do.
Michelle Aldrich was the only “no” vote Wednesday evening.
Aldrich has called the proposed ordinance “a Band-Aid,” and said her biggest concern was that the council would pass the ordinance and decide the issue had been fully addressed. She said the community needs to have a conversation about what’s behind what seems to be a rise in harassment, and to let people know “we’re not going to tolerate this poor behavior.”
Earlier Wednesday, Aldrich told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that she plans to bring a resolution before the council later this month. She said it would “begin the courageous conversations that need to take place to make sure that everyone in our community feels safe, and that people coming into our community understand that it is not part of our culture to have any of these ‘-isms,’ if you will.”
Alongside the resolution, the councilwoman said, she and other community partners are looking to organize forums that will encourage dialogue about these issues.
Aldrich said she wasn’t surprised she’s been the only council member to come out against the ordinance. She said she thinks her colleagues are “afraid to vote no, because they’re afraid of being labeled as a homophobe or as a racist.”
“People who know me and know my heart know that that’s not the case (for me),” Aldrich continued. “I mean, I have two grandchildren that are biracial, I have a daughter who describes herself as being queer – that’s not my issue. It’s not that I don’t support everyone feeling safe. I just don’t think that this is a meaningful way to address it.”
In an interview, Councilman Richard Johnson, who has led the effort to pass the ordinance, pushed back on the idea that it is just a symbolic measure.
He said he’s been having these conversations for years, and that he’s had multiple exchanges with LGBTQ people in Cheyenne in which they’ve said they do not feel safe here. Johnson also rejected the idea that any member of the council would vote a certain way because they were afraid of being labeled as racist or homophobic.
“I’ve been in this conversation since I drafted (the proposed ordinance) in October, and not one of (the council members) has ever expressed any kind of concern that they were going to be labeled in a derogatory light,” he said following the vote.
Public comments
Legislators heard from the public at the council meeting.
Cheyenne resident Stuart Campbell spoke in support of the proposed ordinance. Campbell said it seemed like “common sense” that “intentional, malicious intent to cause harm to people” should not be tolerated.
He added that, just because the ordinance doesn’t entirely solve things like racism or homophobia, that doesn’t mean efforts shouldn’t be made to “address the smaller, more local things.”
“I work in health care. You know, just because we don’t have a cure for cancer doesn’t mean we don’t treat cancer,” Campbell said.
Later in the meeting, Aldrich responded.
While she agreed that certain behavior as a result of bias is “cancerous,” “I think what we disagree on is the treatment – where one doctor might recommend chemotherapy, one doctor might recommend surgery,” she said. “My challenge to all of my fellow councilmen would be, let’s make sure that we don’t walk away with this window dressing – that we actually go on to do the hard and laborious task of continuing the conversation.”
In addition to Campbell, four others spoke in favor of the ordinance. Others opposed the bill.
Bob Wilson, who has spoken against the proposed ordinance at previous meetings, suggested limiting its language to to the outlawing of physical harm. He said he was concerned about its potential to suppress free speech.
Tom Perea, a local pastor, said that as a Hispanic man, he already feels safe in Cheyenne.
“We should enforce the laws that we already have,” Perea said. “I feel instituting another ordinance would do more harm than good. It will harm those that have their own opinions and ideas.”
Four other members of the public joined Wilson and Perea in speaking against the proposed ordinance.
Ordinance’s text
Johnson previously told the WTE that, in the absence of a statewide law addressing bias crimes, he felt compelled to press for a local ordinance that would tackle similar concerns.
“Political affiliation” was added as a group protected by the proposed ordinance at last week’s City Council meeting. Aldrich introduced the amendment, which was approved following a second by Johnson.
Violations would be a misdemeanor on the first offense, and, if convicted, an individual could be ordered to pay a fine of up to $750, serve a jail term of up to six months, or both.
Also protected would be actions against someone taken on the basis of their race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin and/or disability.
Wyoming is one of just two states the U.S. Department of Justice says lacks such a law.
Updating city code
Meanwhile, a separate proposal related to the anti-bias bill may come up for consideration at a future City Council meeting. Johnson also is spearheading this effort.
The forthcoming change to the city’s legal code would update its definitions for some of the crimes discussed in the anti-harassment ordinance, Johnson told the WTE Friday. He said at Wednesday night’s meeting that the proposal would be introduced at Monday’s council meeting.
The effort would update and harmonize the municipal code in Cheyenne with what is already contained in state law, Johnson said. It would refine what constitutes assault, battery and harassment, he said in an interview.
“We are just going to copy and paste what’s in state statute and add them to Title 9” of the local code defining types of crimes, the lawmaker said. “It pretty much just adds that definition into code for if my ordinance passes.”
This “basically adds those definitions into the overall code,” Johnson continued. “That’s like a cleanup issue.”
Such changes could be considered a clerical type of modification, he said. It would ensure “uniform language” for the actions that would be covered under his anti-harassment ordinance.
Assistant Managing Editor Jonathan Make contributed to the reporting of this story.