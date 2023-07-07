CHEYENNE — Despite its long relationship with the city, F.E. Warren Air Force Base is still not — technically — within Cheyenne city limits.
The people who live on the base, which is federal property, are only residents of Laramie County.
A resolution approved Wednesday by the Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee could change this and officially make the base a part of Cheyenne for the first time in the 146-year-long relationship between the city and the base.
“The city and the Air Force base have been aligned for well over 100 years,” said Ward 2 Councilman Tom Segrave. “The base has never really been a legal part of the city.”
Segrave and Ward 3 Councilwoman Michelle Aldrich have sponsored the resolution to annex the base and officially make it a part of Cheyenne. Primarily, this would create continuity within city limits and allow for the city to expand and develop to the west.
“I really liked the idea of ensuring the city has a place to grow in the future,” Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday. “The Air Force base has been a real great partner for the city, but also a wall for our growth for the west. Everything to the west gravity flows from a sewer perspective, so it would allow for pump stations and things to be able to run sewer lines.”
Dale Steenbergen, CEO and president of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said the Chamber doesn’t have an official stance on the matter yet, but that annexing the base could — in the long run — stop Cheyenne from taking over too much of the region.
“It offers the opportunity for Cheyenne not to have urban sprawl, frankly,” he said. “We have grown a ton, and we need places as close to the city center as possible to grow. We’re running out of those spots, so that offers some potential.”
According to Segrave, proposals to annex the base into the city have been in the works for more than two decades.
“This (resolution) has been considered on and off for a long time,” he said. “I provided the committee, yesterday, with a document that shows that — under Mayor Jack Spiker, back in 2001 — it was even being considered then. For whatever reason, it got derailed.”
The resolution will still need to be approved by the full City Council at a later date.
Segrave said the annexation would also help fill some of the gaps in the official boundaries of the city of Cheyenne. Some landowners, particularly south of the base, live in pockets that are a part of Laramie County but not officially a part of Cheyenne.
“It gives those property owners there the option — if they ever choose — to annex into the city,” he said. “They have to be contiguous. That would help those folks, primarily commercial, in the area surrounding Little America (Hotel and Resort) and that (area).”
The annexation could potentially mean that people that live on the base would also have to pay fees to maintain city parks and provide other public services.
“I don’t know how strongly we’d really enforce that,” Segrave said. “But, technically, that would help them.”
Steenbergen said that there should be a dialogue between the city and the county on the potential effects this could have on the county’s tax base.
“The county’s ox gets gored with this,” he said. “Taxes they’re collecting, block grant counts, all that kind of thing changes with the annexation of this group of people — in a pretty significant way, I think. ... I believe that the city and the county should be talking about this; I don’t know whether they have been or not. If they haven’t been, that’s a problem, probably.”
According to the resolution, if it is approved, the annexation would go into effect by the end of the year.