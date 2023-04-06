GREEN RIVER – Not all council members agreed to move forward with amendments regarding the current leash law in Green River during the Green River City Council meeting on Wednesday, March 5.
Members of the council exchanged different opinions regarding amendments to Chapter 6, Sections 6-1 and 6-21, Animals at Large Prohibited.
Members of the council and residents of Green River have expressed concerns with animals not being leashed in the city and the possible dangers that can arise when around other people and animals.
Bobby Pineda, city prosecutor, with the consultation and support of Tom Jarvie, chief of police, have drafted amendments to the current ordinance to address these concerns.
“The council requested that we review the current ordinance and look at rewriting it to accommodate and accomplish all goals of the city of Green River,” said Pineda.
The amendment states that it is unlawful for any animal to run at large within the city.
The ordinance explains the definition of an animal at large as:
(1) It is physically off the property of the owner of the animal, not controlled by a leash or in an enclosed carrier so as not to be capable of physically engaging a passerby or other animal without consent, and not under the immediate company and control of a competent person.
(2) It is on the owner’s property and (i) Not under the direct and immediate supervision of a competent person; or (ii) Not physically confined to the extent that the animal cannot leave the boundaries of the property; examples of confinement, without limitation of these herein, are by use of a physical barrier such fencing, other secure enclosures, or by tethering. (b) An animal shall not be considered at large under section (a) above when: (1) It is on an off-leash area designated by the city administrator for the city of Green River; or (2) It is on or within a vehicle being driven or parked on the streets of the city, and cannot extend its entire hear outside the enclosed vehicle or beyond the side of a vehicle.
(3) The animal that is owned, or the service of which is employed, by a law enforcement agency.
Green River resident Sandy Bolling spoke during public comment, expressing her appreciation to the council for their interests in changing the current leash law.
She had shared her concerns with the council last summer.
During Wednesday’s meeting, she said that she and her family still go out once a week unless the weather keeps them inside.
“We usually have dogs that come after our dogs so it's still a concern,” she told the council. “I just hope that this helps. I want everybody to enjoy walking the river, like we do.”
She added, “Walking down by the river, we call it the Beaver Walk because the beavers are huge down there and they’re protected because my dogs are on a leash.”
While Sherry Bushman, councilwoman, applauded Pineda’s time and effort in the ordinance, she asked Jarvie whether some of the language could be changed for clarity.
Jarvie said he and Pineda thought they followed through with the language “that is best enforceable and prosecutable.”
Jarvie pointed out that the council is welcomed to make changes as long as it’s appropriate, but he reminded the council that law enforcement is “here to enforce after it’s passed.”
Mayor Pete Rust asked if the council can still pass the first reading and make changes for the next reading.
While Bushman said that there are parts in the amendment that is a bit vague, Councilman Mike Shutran expressed that he likes the way the amendment is written.
“We don’t want to make it too convoluted,” said Shutran. “That’s just my opinion.”
Councilman Robert Berg mentioned that he was in favor of moving it to the second reading and listen to any proposed changes to the amendment.
Meanwhile, Councilman George Jost pointed out that he is “basically opposed to this ordinance.”
Jost said, “I think what we have works.”
Jost pointed out that it puts more restrictions and rules on people who take care of their dogs versus the ones who don’t.
“We got ways to do it now and I think that’s the rule we should follow,” Jost added.
Councilman Ron Williams agreed with Jost, as well as Gary Killpack, the last councilman to give feedback on the issue.
Killpack said that a number of people called and talked to him regarding the amendments to the ordinance.
“They are opposed to the change,” said Killpack. “They like it the way it is and my personal opinion is I don't think it should be changed for one or two people. I'm going to vote against it right now.”
Killpack added, “This is still only the first reading. There are other folks that are opposed to it. They have the opportunity to come to the council and speak if they so choose, but I'm with George. I think things work just fine the way it is.”
Rust asked the council for a vote on the first reading.
Councilors Bushman, Berg, Shutran and Rust voted in favor to move the first reading.
Councilors Killpack, Jost and Williams opposed the move.