Now that the city will require registration of local rental units, Laramie City Council has given the green light to charge a $20 annual fee per unit.
Earlier this month the council voted to go ahead with a much-debated slate of rental reforms designed to protect the health and safety of Laramie tenants. On Tuesday, the council discussed how much to charge for registration, which will be used to pay for the city’s rental program.
The rental reforms add three key elements to the Laramie municipal code: registration of rental units, minimum habitability standards for the units and an official complaint resolution program. In previous discussions, City Manager Janine Jordan said the city would implement an annual fee for property owners who register a rental unit.
In a follow-up resolution presented to council this week, city staff initially proposed an annual fee of $20 a unit and a complaint filing fee of $15.
Jordan said one reason for the complaint fee would be to offset staff cost of processing complaints. Another is to discourage erroneous or frivolous complaints.
The proposed complaint filing fee didn’t sit well with several City Council members as well as some residents at Tuesday’s meeting.
“We want to make sure our lowest income residents do not have barriers to filing complaints,” said Ward 1 Councilmember Andi Summerville, noting that low-income residents are often the most at-risk to live in substandard housing.
She added that the city does not have any data to suggest there would be a frivolous complaint problem and lobbied to eliminate the fee.
“We don’t charge people who file complaints for things like unshoveled sidewalks,” said Councilmember Erin O’Doherty.
She added that these complaints also take up paid city staff time.
Christopher Stratton addressed the council on behalf of lower-income Laramie residents, saying that a complaint fee would be devastating for people who struggle to make ends meet.
Joshua Watanabe, the executive director of Laramie Interfaith, stressed that even minimal fees can add up and create hardship for lower-income people who have a legitimate need to file a complaint. He said his organization works with many low-income residents, and it is not uncommon that a $15 expense could be the difference about whether someone can afford diapers, groceries or gas to get to work.
He echoed Summerville’s concern that lower-income people are more likely to live in substandard housing and more likely to encounter situations in which they need to file one or more complaints.
“Frivolous complaints are highly unlikely because of the risk of filing a complaint,” said local resident Amanda Pittman.
She said that landlords often have a lot of control over their tenants’ lives and safety, and most tenants are not willing to risk their housing situations and safety to file erroneous complaints.
Brett Glass, a Laramie landlord who has been an outspoken critic of the rental regulations, disagreed.
“Sometimes people just want to make trouble for landlords,” he said.
Without a fee, he argued that tenants would abuse the program.
Jordan agreed that the city lacks sufficient data about the potential number of complaints staff will ultimately have to field when the program is implemented. She also was comfortable with eliminating the complaint fee for the time being and possibly revisiting the issue next year with more solid data.
Summerville proposed an amendment to the resolution to eliminate the complaint fee, which passed unanimously.
That means landlords will be required to pay an annual $20 fee per unit to register their rentals with the city and tenants won’t be required to pay fees when filing complaints.
The rental reforms are set to go into effect in January 2023.