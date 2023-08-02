ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs City Councilmember Rob Zotti responded to accusations made by former mayor Timothy A. Kaumo in a letter to the city council, requesting that he be investigated for misconduct regarding his involvement in the Bitter Creek Restoration Project.
Zotti said that Kaumo’s letter is an attempt to smear his name and reputation.
“The accusations stated in Tim Kaumo's letter were first made during the initial investigation that was conducted by DCI and the FBI. The findings of this investigation were then reviewed by the prosecuting attorney and it was found that I did nothing wrong,” Zotti said.
“Tim is the one who was charged with five counts of official misconduct and one count of conflict of interest. This is purely an attempt to smear my name and reputation by a man who refuses to accept responsibility for his own actions.”
Kaumo explained in his letter that in April of 2020 the city of Rock Springs had asked local engineering firms to submit engineering proposals for the restoration project. JFC Engineers (JFC), Western Engineers (Western) and William H. Smith and Associates (WHS) were the three firms that submitted proposals.
He noted in the letter that the proposals were reviewed by a selection committee comprised of city staff. Kaumo said that the selection committee initially chose JFC's proposal.
Zotti responded by questioning the dollar amount associated with JFC’s proposal versus the proposals from the other two engineering firms.
“I, as well as other council members, asked one simple question throughout this whole ordeal: why is council being asked to approve a bid that was more than twice the bid of the two other firms?” Zotti stated.
According to the former mayor’s letter, Western Engineers president Brandt Lyman complained to Zotti about the selection committee's choice, claiming that Zotti represented Western in a professional context. Kaumo stated that Lyman testified that Zotti was Western's insurance broker when the proposals were submitted.
Kaumo added in the letter that Lyman told Zotti the selection process was tainted because of the former mayor’s involvement with JFC. He said Lyman supported his accusation by pointing out the difference in cost between JFC's proposal and Western's proposal.
Kaumo stated that Zotti took Lyman's complaint to city council and was “pivotal in convincing the council to vote against awarding the professional services contract for the project to JFC.” Kaumo stated that Zotti obtained Western's proposal and disseminated the proposal to the council so the council could conduct an independent review of the selection committee's decision.
Kaumo stated that a second selection committee was assembled after JFC's proposal was voted down and all three engineering firms submitted updated proposals. He stated that proprietary information was taken from JFC's original proposal and used in the revised proposals. Up until the selection committee made its decision, Zotti continued to assist and advocate for Western, according to the letter.
Kaumo accused Zotti of sharing confidential city documents with Western, to include the first selection committee's score sheets and tabulations. Per Lyman's testimony, he received documents before Western submitted its second proposal, the letter stated.
He also claimed that Zotti tried to delay the second selection process. “After the first selection process, Lyman filed a complaint against JFC with the Wyoming Board of Engineers.”
“The second selection committee was set to make a decision before the State Board resolved Mr. Lyman's complaint. Mr. Zotti, acting on Mr. Lyman's behalf, sent an email to city personnel wherein he proposed postponing the second selection committee's decision until Mr. Lyman's complaint was settled. In his email Mr. Zotti feigned disinterest and acted like he knew very little about Mr. Lyman's complaint, even though he was listed as a point of contact in the actual complaint,” Kaumo stated in the letter.
Kaumo attached Wyoming Statute 16-6-118 in the letter to city council, which reads that “it is unlawful for a councilman to represent a company, either as agent or otherwise, with respect to an application for a contract on which he may be called upon to vote. A councilman violates this law unless he discloses the nature and extent of his relationship with the company, does not participate in the considerations or vote, and does not act, directly or indirectly, for the city in the inspection or administration of the contract.”
Kaumo accused that Zotti advocated for his client, Western Engineers, with respect to the Bitter Creek Restoration Project. He stated that Zotti did not disclose the nature and extent of his relationship with Western, despite being aware of his obligation to do so. He claimed that Zotti participated in all of the considerations and votes concerning the project and that he also acted directly for the city when he involved himself in the inspection of the contract, circumvented the selection committee, and obtained Western's proposal for the council's review.
A councilman who violates W.S. § 16-6-118 is subject to removal from office, Kaumo stated.
In August of 2022, Kaumo was charged for official misconduct and conflict of interest. This past April, he was ordered to pay $5,000 by Third Judicial Court Judge Michael Greer.
“Tim pled guilty to one count of official misconduct and one count of conflict of interest to avoid going to a full trial, where, I have no doubt, he would have been found guilty on all charges,” Zotti said.
“Keep in mind, Tim stated in the past, that he was one of the people who requested an investigation take place to begin with. He showed little remorse for his actions during his bench trial and sentencing hearing, and he continues to show little remorse now while trying to point the finger at someone else.
“It's time for Tim to grow up, own up to what he did and move on.”
The Rock Springs City Council is scheduled to convene during its regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. where the letter will be read under the “Correspondence” portion of the meeting.
