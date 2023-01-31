Rep. Jeanette Ward

Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, works at her desk on the House floor in state Capitol in Cheyenne on Jan. 24.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Members of the House of Representatives killed an anti-discrimination bill addressing required COVID-19 vaccinations, mask wearing and testing on third reading.

House Bill 66 was voted down 32-29-1, following the passage of an amendment widely debated by representatives Monday morning. The amendment was brought forward by Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, as a backup plan for hospitals if federal funds were withheld as a result of the bill.

