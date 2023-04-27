City Hall art project

An interactive artwork is being planned by the city of Laramie to ﬁll a space previously occupied by a small ﬂower garden near the front door of City Hall, and prominently located at the intersection of 4th Street and Ivinson Avenue.

 City of Laramie/Courtesy

The city of Laramie announced a deadline extension for interested artists to submit proposals to create an interactive artwork and ﬁll a space previously occupied by a small ﬂower garden near the front door of City Hall.

The available space is 6-feet wide, 19-feet long and prominently located at the intersection of 4th Street and Ivinson Avenue. It is a unique opportunity to create an engaging artwork in public space, according to a city news release. The city is hoping for artwork that includes some level of interaction, up to interpretation by the artist(s).

Tags

comments powered by Disqus