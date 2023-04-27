An interactive artwork is being planned by the city of Laramie to ﬁll a space previously occupied by a small ﬂower garden near the front door of City Hall, and prominently located at the intersection of 4th Street and Ivinson Avenue.
The city of Laramie announced a deadline extension for interested artists to submit proposals to create an interactive artwork and ﬁll a space previously occupied by a small ﬂower garden near the front door of City Hall.
The available space is 6-feet wide, 19-feet long and prominently located at the intersection of 4th Street and Ivinson Avenue. It is a unique opportunity to create an engaging artwork in public space, according to a city news release. The city is hoping for artwork that includes some level of interaction, up to interpretation by the artist(s).
Three artists or artist teams will be selected to develop a conceptual design. Finalists will have the opportunity to connect with members of an internal design review team from the city who can ﬁeld questions on structure and place.
The deadline for submissions was recently extended to Monday, May 1; finalists will be notified by Friday, May 5; and finalist presentations will be from noon-2 p.m. on June 28.
The conceptual design illustrations will be displayed at City Hall for public input for one month until Aug. 7. A public forum also will be planned to gather feedback on the proposed designs. A ﬁnal artist or artist team will be selected after these public engagements around Aug. 21.
Laramie Public Art Coalition is administering this call for artists on behalf of the city of Laramie.
The project is open to all artists ages 18 and over, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender identiﬁcation, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical or mental cognition. Preference will be given to strong applicants who reside in Laramie.
The budget for the artwork is $25,000 including fabrication, installation, artist fees, travel and insurance.
A selection committee will include members of the community, a local artist, a City Hall staff member, and a representative from the Department of City Planning for the three ﬁnalists to develop a proposal based on artistic merit and interest in creating a work of art for City Hall.
Finalists will be paid $1,000 to create a conceptual design, and each ﬁnalist will present their design to the selection committee either in person or virtually. The ﬁnalists’ conceptual design proposals will be evaluated based on appropriateness for the site, artistic merit and interactivity. Community feedback also will play a role in the ﬁnal selection.
The artwork installation schedule will be determined by the artist and the internal design review team and scheduled for installation by the spring or summer 2024.