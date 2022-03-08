CHEYENNE – Wyomingites have long been able to change their party affiliation at the polls on Election Day, and despite at least one lawmaker’s attempt to change that, voters may still be able to do so during election season this fall.
After extensive public testimony Monday, the House Appropriations Committee voted 5-2 to give Senate File 97, “Change in party affiliation,” a “do not pass” recommendation when it heads to the House floor.
SF 97 is sponsored by Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, and would limit changes to party affiliation to months before a primary election. He said the bill is a response to a practice known as crossover voting, in which voters change registration at the polls in order to vote in the primary election of a party they do not belong to.
The House Appropriations Committee heard testimony from many people who spoke in opposition to SF 97. Several were concerned that it would limit party affiliation changes to three months before a primary election.
Opponents said that would effectively shut out voters’ opportunity to change affiliation before they even know which candidates would be on a primary ballot. Others said they worried it would reduce the number of people voting in an election at a time when people need to be encouraged to vote.
Despite technical difficulties, committee co-chairman Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, allowed public testimony to continue both in person and on Zoom for an additional half hour past schedule. He reconvened the meeting later in the afternoon for the vote after legislators had to break for floor sessions.
SF 97 could be administered at a cost to the Secretary of State’s Office of around $12,540, according to Kai Schon, Elections Division director. The expenditure would be necessary to “increase duties or responsibilities of one or more state agencies and may impact agency spending or staffing requirements.” The bill would not modify any state agency budget or current personnel authorizations.
Biteman, who has brought forward similar legislation in the past, said the intention was to prevent “borderline cheating” behavior at the polls.
“We have seen in recent elections – a concerted effort by people that have no intention of being with one party, they want to influence the outcome,” Biteman said. “I don’t think that is right, and a lot of my constituents don’t think that is right. They think that while it may be legal, it is borderline cheating.”
In February, former President Donald Trump offered support for the bill. He said it would “ensure that the voters in each party will separately choose their nominees for the General Election, which is how it should be!”
Later this year, a race between Harriet Hageman, the Wyoming Republican endorsed by Trump, and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., will likely be determined at the primary.
“It makes total sense that only Democrats vote in the Democrat primary and only Republicans vote in the Republican primary,” Trump’s Feb. 17 statement continued.
Testimony
Testifying via Zoom, lifelong Casper resident Lisa Smith pushed back at the idea that changing party affiliation at the polls is akin to cheating.
“I believe it is my right, and all voters’ rights, to be able to vote freely for the candidates they want, and I am insulted when people say our existing system encourages cheating,” Smith said. She added that in the last several decades, she has voted for Democratic governors Ed Herschler and Mike Sullivan and Republican Gov. Jim Geringer and U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson, who also is a Republican.
“My parents taught me to vote for the people who I thought were the best candidate, and those that met the needs of the state in the best way possible,” Smith said, “not so much for a party.”
Kathy Russell, who serves as the Wyoming Republican Party's executive director, told the committee that changing party affiliation at the polls is a tactic that is being used all over the country to influence a primary. She said it effectively makes the party nomination for the general “nomination by crapshoot, not nomination by ballot.”
Mike Lindsey, who said he is a Laramie County resident, stated that if he is unaffiliated with Sam’s Club, he is not able to walk in.
“Let’s talk about unaffiliated voters. If you are unaffiliated, you don’t give a crap one way or the other,” Lindsey said. “If you want to participate, then you need to affiliate.”
Angela Sylvester, a Cheyenne resident who identified herself as a “busy single mom,” asked the committee to vote no on SF 97. She said she worried it would make it harder for people to vote, including her.
“I try to vote whenever I can, and it would be a huge inconvenience to try and make sure that I am registered (for a certain party) months before an election or a primary,” Sylvester said. “Also, I don’t like to vote on party lines. I like to vote according to who is the right person, and I don’t think this would allow me to do that.”
Amendments
The committee heard several amendments to the bill before giving it an unfavorable recommendation.
Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson, recommended an amendment that would allow a political party to opt out of the provision requiring the change.
“In the case of my particular minority party, or the Constitutional Party or the Libertarian Party, they opt to say you can change your registration at any time, that is their freedom, but if a party chooses to endorse this, that is their option, as well,” Schwartz said.
Rep. Evan Simpson, R-Afton, said the amendment would cause undue complication, but Schwartz pushed back.
“This is about political parties and affiliation. I think demanding a particular party do something that is something that is not what they prefer is more complicated,” Schwartz said. “Give them the freedom to choose.”
Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, offered an amendment that would change language from “an elector” to “a registered elector,” so that first-time voters would be able to select party affiliation at the polls.
Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, said he was concerned about the effect the legislation would have on absentee voters, and offered an amendment that would allow for a change in party affiliation upon request for an absentee ballot.
“What you would be able to do is, if you were voting by absentee ballot, you could change your registration up to that date,” Larsen said.
All three amendments passed. But the ultimate motion on SF 97 was to give it a “do not pass” recommendation.
“A no vote means yes,” Nicholas said.
Simpson asked if the motion could be reversed.
“It is critical that the motion is in that language," Nicholas said. "We are just articulating the belief and position of the House Appropriations (Committee), and the (House) floor will decide what it wants to do with the bill.”
Simpson and Stith voted no on the motion, effectively becoming the two legislators in support of SF 97. Voting in favor of a "do not pass" recommendation were Rep. Tom Walters, R-Casper; Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan; Schwartz, Larsen and Nicholas.