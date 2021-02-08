CHEYENNE – Joselyne Gutierrez can’t leave her house without a cloud of paranoia looming over her, and it has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My mom can’t drive because she has all kinds of health problems, so I have to drive around, and I’m always just thinking of being pulled over by a cop asking questions,” Gutierrez said. “It makes me always, in the back of my head, think ‘Oh, no, what’s going to happen? Are they going to send me back to Mexico?’”
Gutierrez moved to the U.S. legally from Mexico as a baby, but because her parents moved back and forth between the two countries several times for work – and because it’s expensive to maintain a work visa – they weren’t able to maintain official residency documents for Gutierrez.
Because she doesn’t have a Social Security card, she can’t have a driver’s license or work other than picking up odd jobs here and there. That’s why she applied for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program under the Trump administration, but faced problems with missing information. Now that President Joe Biden is in office, Gutierrez feels more hopeful that she could obtain DACA status.
“We were really excited because it’s not only for me, but for my brother – he has autism and he’s also in the same position I am,” Gutierrez said of her family’s reaction to Biden’s win. “It was a really exciting moment for us. … We’re good people. We go to school, we try to do everything as good as we can. Even though this is not our country, we treat it like it is, and we try to do our best, and I just feel like Biden is going to give us so much opportunities – like not even to go to school, but like to actually have a job and stuff that I felt like Trump would never do for us.”
America Nayares Ramirez is in a similar position. The current Laramie County Community College student came to the U.S. from Mexico when she was nearly 2 years old, and the year she became eligible to apply for DACA status, 2017, happened to be the same year Donald Trump announced he was ending the program (which happened Sept. 5, 2017).
That action stripped Nayares Ramirez of the chance to apply, which she had been in the process of doing. In her eyes, Trump took away her chance to live a typical, relatively worry-free life in the only country she’s ever considered home.
“I was never able to get a license. I was never able to get a job. Just, like, little things that normal people my age would be able to do, I wasn’t able to,” she said. “It kind of pulled me back from doing a lot and having a lot of the opportunities my classmates had.”
Like most families without documentation, the Nayares Ramirez family includes people with DACA status and without. Nayares Ramirez’s older sister was able to obtain her status several years ago, but under the Trump administration, she feared she wouldn’t be able to renew it. As of right now, however, she’s been able to maintain it.
“I think it gives me a little more hope that this administration isn’t so against immigrants,” Nayares Ramirez said of the Biden administration. “But I also don’t want to get my hopes up too high, because they can promise a lot of things, and if I expect something or I get excited about something, and then they’re not able to follow through with that, then it’ll just be disappointing.”
Cruz Morales completely agrees. She moved to Wyoming from New Mexico 11 years ago, but she was born in Mexico. Around six years ago, she heard that the Immigration Justice Coalition of Laramie County was helping locals apply for DACA status, so she reached out to volunteer and advocate Carol Pascal for assistance.
Her first attempt at applying had been unsuccessful after she paid a Utah lawyer around $5,000, only to be denied, but the second attempt was a success.
She wants to believe that other members of her community will find it easier to obtain DACA status – and that it will be easier for her to obtain citizenship someday – under the Biden administration, but she doesn’t have enough trust in politicians to fully believe they’ll make a difference. She cited President Barack Obama as an example of someone who made big promises but never fully delivered, because though he created DACA in 2012, he didn’t accomplish all the reform he promised.
Morales added that she understands why Trump viewed immigration negatively – “he wasn’t able to be in our shoes, since he never had to be ... he always had an easy life,” she said – but she thinks there’s a slight chance that having a president and vice president who have “had to work for what they want” might benefit people like herself. However, she remains doubtful.
“I have heard the vice president say in a conference that they have a plan for us, and she gives us very good promises, but right now, I don’t even know if I should believe her or not,” Morales said of Vice President Kamala Harris. “Hopefully they come up with a solution, but right now, I’m just waiting.”
And that’s exactly what it is, a waiting game. Nayares Ramirez and Gutierrez agreed they plan to reapply for DACA sometime in the next four years, but said there’s no point in starting that process – which takes a great deal of time and money – until they receive confirmation from the new administration that that’s the path they should be taking.
Pascal said she and other local volunteers are holding off on giving any advice because it’s too early in Biden’s term to know what suggestions to offer people seeking DACA status. When that becomes clear, however, she said the coalition is completely ready.
“We’re just kind of waiting to see,” she said. “But there is support, depending on what new policies (come from) this new administration. We’re very optimistic. Perhaps overly optimistic. … And there are community members really standing by ready to assist, which is very, very encouraging, and we’re really grateful.”
Carlos Rodriguez is one of those people. He came to the U.S. from Mexico when he was 19, after the DACA cutoff age of 16, so he’s not eligible to obtain DACA status, but he’s committed to helping others in his community receive it.
For eight years, Rodriguez has served the local Hispanic community in various ways, but he said one of the most rewarding is his work through the coalition. But it’s also been disappointing work, particularly during Trump’s term, so he feels more hopeful under the new administration.
But as Morales noted, Biden needs to do a lot more than just support DACA, which she and Rodriguez consider a temporary solution to a much larger problem. Morales explained her situation as living in “limbo … complete uncertainty” because every day she wakes up with one foot in each country. She’s neither a Mexican citizen nor an American citizen, and she just wants to be recognized by the place that she calls home. The best way to do that, she and Rodriguez said, is for Biden to develop a quicker path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.
“With this president, with this administration, we hope we can work more with the community to get something permanent, because I know with DACA, it’s just something that can go away again in four years,” he said. “And we want to get this done correct. And I hope we can get real immigration reform, not just for DACA, but for the parents and for the families.”
Ideally, for Rodriguez, immigration reform would start with citizenship for DACA recipients because they’ve been living and working in the U.S. for so long, this is their home. Next, it would focus on older members of immigrant families, such as parents who brought their children over the border for a better life. These people, he said, deserve to apply for work permits or green cards so they can go back to Mexico and visit family members who are still there.
Rodriguez added that offering green cards to people like him gives these individuals a chance to contribute to the American economy safely and legally, which can benefit everyone.
Even though he doesn’t want to completely get his hopes up, Rodriguez has a little more trust in the Biden administration, particularly when he thinks back to what it felt like to live through the 2016 election compared to last year’s.
“When Trump got elected, after the night, everything changed in our lives in this community,” he said. “Because at the start of the campaign, he started attacking – specifically, the Mexican people. … After this election, we feel a little relief because we don’t hear any more attacks from the president to our community, specifically.”
No matter how long it takes, Rodriguez feels energized to keep pushing for reform.
“We’re going to keep fighting to get this done and to get this right for our community,” he said. “It’s been a long way, but we are ready to fight back and to get this done.”