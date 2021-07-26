ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A 4-1 vote appointed Joe Barbuto to serve as the Sweetwater County treasurer.
The Sweetwater County Commission made the appointment on Tuesday. He was sworn in and started work on Wednesday.
Following Treasurer Robb Slaughter’s resignation, the Sweetwater County Democratic Party put forward three nominees: Barbuto, Meghan Jensen, and Mike Masterson.
Commissioners Roy Lloyd, Jeff Smith, Mary Thoman and Chairman Randal Wendling voted for Barbuto’s appointment. Commission Lauren Schoenfeld voted against the measure.
Prior to the appointment, Barbuto told the commissioners that if he was elected, he plans to run for the position in 2022.
Barbuto said he started talking with Slaughter in May to get a feel for the job. He said he had management and leadership experience through his work in Wyoming politics and working at nonprofits.
Barbuto said Slaughter had told him that the Treasurer’s Office felt like a family, and it is his goal to continue that tradition and the high level of service it is known for.
Barbuto served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 2009 until 2013 and was in April was elected to his third term as chairman of the Wyoming Democratic Party.