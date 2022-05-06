CHEYENNE – Both of Wyoming's U.S. senators were joined by other Republican colleagues from nearby states in sponsoring new legislation that would bar the use of federal funds to establish a Disinformation Governance Board.
The board, which is hosted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, has taken heat in recent days for the possibility that it could end up encroaching on citizens' First Amendment and other rights. DHS has also attracted scrutiny for not being more transparent about what the board is up to.
On Wednesday, the office of U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., said she was joined by 17 other Republican colleagues in introducing the new legislation to crack down on the board. On Thursday, a spokesperson for Lummis wrote the Wyoming Tribune Eagle to share the names of other senators who are backing the bill, S-4124.
Wyoming's other senator, GOP member John Barrasso, is among the co-sponsors, according to Lummis' spokesperson. And other supporters of the bill come from nearby states. They include Idaho's James Risch and Mike Crapo, as well as Mike Lee from Utah.
DHS officials, in testimony to Congress and in other settings, have said they will keep citizens' privacy in mind and that they will report on the actives of the Disinformation Governance Board.