ROCK SPRINGS -- “Dear Sirs” is a documentary film directed by Mark Pedri and produced by Carrie McCarthy that honors and remembers the history of those who fought in WWII by retracing the journey of American POW Silvio Pedri of Rock Springs. Growing up, filmmaker Mark Pedri never heard Silvio’s story, but ten years after his grandfather's death, Mark found an archive of old photos and letters that changed the rest of his life. The discovery inspired Mark and his wife Carrie to bike over 500 miles across Europe, piecing together the route that Silvio took in 1944, in an effort to illuminate his grandfather’s experiences and better understand the man who helped raise him.
The film centers around long-time Rock Springs resident and Silver Star recipient, Silvio Pedri’s experience as a Prisoner of War who was captured by the German army in France during the Battle of Metz in WWII. Silvio was then marched and transported by cattle car to a number of camps across Germany during the winter of 1944-45. A trailer for the film can be seen at dearsirsfilm.com.
Before Mark and Carrie hit the road this fall to share the film with the world, they want to first share it with the community of Sweetwater County at the Broadway Theater in downtown Rock Springs. There will be two screenings, one on Thursday evening, September 23rd for friends and family of the filmmakers; and a second screening on Saturday evening, September 25th for the general public with the American Legion. Please find more details about each screening on the attached flyer below. It is a free event that will be first come, first served. The filmmakers respectfully ask the attendees to wear masks in the theater to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 during this spike.
The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 is sponsoring the events in Rock Springs to help the filmmakers launch into their national screening tour which will be adding more events in partnership with other American Legion posts around the country starting in January 2022. More information about the screening tour can be found at www.dearsirsfilm.com/screenings.
Beginning this fall, Mark and Carrie will be touring with the film to show at festivals and community events around the world including the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival; Napa Valley Film Festival; Aesthetica Film Festival in York, England; Metz, France; Sandbostel, Germany; Hamburg, Germany; and Richmond, Virginia.
About the filmmakers:
Mark Pedri is an expedition-based documentary filmmaker and writer from Rock Springs, Wyoming. Carrie McCarthy, PhD is a scientist turned producer who got her start working as a scientific film consultant while she worked as a materials chemist researcher at the University of Southern California. Together they run Burning Torch Productions which is an independent film production company that focuses on character-driven stories from the backcountry and backroads of the world. Their films have played at international festivals, on national PBS, and major streaming platforms.
The Friends and Family Screening of the film will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Broadway Theater, located at 618 Broadway St. in Downtown Rock Springs. Doors open at 6:50 p.m. and the show will start promptly at 7:15 p.m. Special guests include the composer of the music in the film, James Craft, who will be joining with his wife Anna Corcoran to perform an excerpt from the score before the screening. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, masks will be required at this event.
The public screening will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Broadway Theater and will be presented by the American Legion Archi Hay Post 24. Doors open at 5:30 pm and the show will start promptly at 5:45 pm. Members of the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 will begin the event with the presenting of the colors followed by the film. A meet-and-greet with the filmmakers will take place at the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 directly following the screening. Due to the current Covid-19 wave, the family of Silvio and filmmakers respectively request attendees to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.