CASPER —A bill to restrict some of the secretary of state’s powers is being proposed again after an initial effort to push such legislation following the primary elections floundered. 

Laramie Democrat and University of Wyoming law professor Rep. Kenneth Chestek, a freshman lawmaker, is sponsoring a bill that would transfer elections administration duties from the secretary of state to the Wyoming state canvassing board, which reviews vote totals in elections and either certifies them or calls for a recount. 

