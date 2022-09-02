CHEYENNE – The Colorado Department of Transportation has partnered with the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Wyoming Department of Transportation to conduct a transit connection feasibility analysis between northern Colorado and southern Wyoming.
This transit analysis will examine transit needs, routing, amenities and the overall benefits to communities in the two regions. It will build on recent and ongoing planning efforts, examining travel markets, population/employment growth, and other infrastructure improvements, according to the planning organization. It will also examine existing service models, such as Bustang in Colorado, and evaluate how to maximize connectivity for users through integration with local transit providers.
The primary outcomes of this effort outlined on the site are:
An examination of transit demand, and if demand is deemed sufficient to support the new transit service.
Evaluation and recommendation of appropriate service models (fixed route, on-demand, deviated, etc.), matched to the potential demand and potential service patterns
Evaluation and recommendation of termini, routing, bus technology/vehicle, and stops (as applicable to the recommended service type), including examining the potential integration with other existing/proposed transit improvements, mobility hubs and major activity centers
Conceptual-level capital and operating costs for the final recommended service.