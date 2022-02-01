A veteran U.S. Naval officer from Laramie has been named executive officer for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, according to a recent announcement from the NAVSEA Warfare Centers.
Cmdr. Jason Patton has more than 20 years of service in the Navy and brings “much fleet experience to the warfare center,” the announcement says.
“I’ve appreciated the warm welcome from everyone here, and the outstanding enthusiasm for what they do,” Patton said. “Everyone has been more than willing to give me their time and it’s really helped me to get a better understanding of what’s going on here at NUWC.”
Prior to joining Division Newport, Patton had interactions with the command via fleet support while deployed and said the service he received was outstanding.
While serving as executive officer, he said he wants the command to leverage his fleet experience.
Patton enlisted in the Navy from Laramie in 2001. After initial training as an engineering laboratory technician, he was selected for the prestigious Seaman to Admiral Commissioning Program in which enlisted sailors are given an opportunity to receive a commission while maintaining the benefits of being on active duty. He attended the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque and received a degree in nuclear engineering prior to his commissioning as an ensign.
After the initial training pipeline, Patton’s sea tours included the USS San Juan (SSN 751), USS Memphis (SSN 691) and USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23). Most recently he served as executive officer aboard USS Minnesota (SSN 783).
During this time he served with elite teams, earning the Battle Efficiency “E” Award four times. Additional unit awards include the Navy Expeditionary Medal, the Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Navy Unit Commendation and the Presidential Unit Citation.
Patton lives in Gales Ferry, Connecticut, with his wife Kristen and their three children.