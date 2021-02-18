IVERTON (WNE) — Accused of having stolen over $34,000 from the town of Pavillion, the town’s clerk was charged recently with aggregate theft.
Rebecca Irene Milleson, 48, also known as Rebecca Hatcher, has been released on bond and, according to court documents, has paid the missing money back to the town.
Fremont County Sheriff ’s Office detective Eric Granlund wrote that on Jan. 27, he was notified by Wyoming Community Bank in Riverton that they’d discovered “a number of fraudulent charges” made against a checking account held by the town of Pavillion.
These were in the form of 11 checks made payable to Milleson, who is the town clerk.
Granlund was told nine checks were deposited through a phone application electronically, but then taken physically to a different bank and cashed.
However, two of the checks were deposited and/or cashed three times apiece, documents state.
The payouts occurred between Aug. 4, 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021.
“The total amount of fraudulent gains was $34,399.67,” Granlund wrote.
The detective spoke with Pavillion town officials and learned that Milleson had confessed the fraud to Pavillion Mayor Charles Snyder, and had volunteered to pay back the money.
Milleson’s husband deposited the exact amount due on Jan. 29.
Felony-level aggregate theft is punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
As of press time, Mayor Snyder was unavailable for comment.