RIVERTON (WNE) — Two ambulance providers came forward May 21 to express interest in working for Fremont County. One is the county’s current ambulance company, American Medical Response, which announced in March that it would not renew its contract with the local government entity.
The other proposal came from Priority Ambulance – the group the Fremont County Commission selected for continued negotiations during a special meeting Tuesday.
Commission chairman Travis Becker said Priority’s proposal would require about $900,000 in subsidies from Fremont County, while AMR would need $1.2 million for one year and $1.9 million for the next.
He expressed a preference for negotiating with Priority that was echoed by Commissioner Mike Jones, who noted that Priority does not come with an “air component.” “(That’s) something I was hoping we might find,” Jones said, pointing to logistical difficulties that arise when incorporating air ambulance services into the local dispatch system.
Citing conversations with Priority representatives, Jones added, “In terms of the transfers that happen between here and Casper … we’re finding that 50 percent could be by ground, which would save everybody a lot of money.”
He has spoken with a handful of people who have interacted with Priority in the past, however, and Jones said the comments were mixed, with some good and others “not so good.”
Mixed reviews are “typical of any business,” Jones said, but he also emphasized that “we have to do a lot of homework” before committing to a new ambulance provider.
“I don’t think this is a done deal by any means,” Jones said.