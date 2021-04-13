RIVERTON (WNE) — The Fremont County Commission and Sheriff have signed a resolution to make Fremont a "Second Amendment sanctuary county.”
Citizen Harold Donahue asked the governing board to adopt the resolution, which reaffirms the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms in defense of self or state.
The document also states that neither the county nor its sheriff will expend any resources or personnel to behave contrary to the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
"The way things are shaping up in Washington D.C.," said Donahue, "I'm becoming very concerned and worried about our constitutional rights. I feel the need to act now and speak out more than ever."
Sheriff Ryan Lee told commissioners that when Donahue first approached him about two weeks prior to discuss the resolution, it was crafted as a pledge to be made by the commission alone.
"I thought it was important and imperative that the sheriff's office be included (also)," said Lee.
The sheriff added that he receives calls on a weekly basis, at least, from community members asking whether he or his office are willing to enforce new, potential acts of Congress unfriendly to the Second Amendment.
"They want to know, 'Sheriff, if someone shows up here from the federal government, someday, and they want to take my guns away from me, are you going to help them do that?'
"And the answer is 'absolutely not,'" he said.