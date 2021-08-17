CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon on Monday once again insisted he would not implement any vaccine or mask mandates in Wyoming, despite recent increases in active COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations.
Gordon spoke to members of the media during a call Monday afternoon, where he spent much of the discussion covering COVID-19 and his decisions to keep Wyoming open, although he did note his concern related to the virus.
“Let me be clear: We will not issue any mandates. No mandates will come from this office,” Gordon told reporters. “This has been my stance, and we have not wavered from it.”
Gordon issued a mask mandate, albeit reluctantly, in early December and rescinded it in mid-March, although he allowed cities and counties to continue implementing mandates, should they choose to do so.
This, he said Monday, would be the case again: cities, counties and school districts have their own ability to implement mask mandates at any time. The University of Wyoming last week approved a mandate that will require students to wear masks until at least Sept. 20.
There will also be no lockdowns, such as what happened when the pandemic first hit Wyoming and the rest of the country in March 2020, Gordon said. Many of Wyoming’s businesses, including restaurants, hair salons, fitness centers and more, were closed, at least in some capacity, due to concerns about the virus's spread until early May.
While some businesses and organizations have implemented vaccine incentives, such as the city of Cheyenne and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, there has been no incentive program created on a statewide level.
As of Monday, Wyoming had 2,083 active COVID-19 cases and 112 COVID-related hospitalizations.
Laramie County School District 1 hasn’t yet made a decision regarding a mask mandate, but news will come about it on Friday, according to Superintendent Margaret Crespo. Laramie County School District 2, which covers the eastern part of the county, has announced that masks will be optional when classes start next Monday.
Gordon said his office is in regular communication with State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist and the Wyoming Department of Health about making health recommendations, rather than mandates.
“I think it’s advisable to wear masks, but there are those who feel very strongly that masks are not the appropriate measure to take,” he said.
Although Gordon wouldn’t issue any vaccine mandates, he continued to encourage Wyoming residents to get vaccinated against the virus. Around 35% of the state has been fully vaccinated, with Teton County having the highest rate, at 70.8%.
“Wyoming is the state where we respect our responsibilities,” the governor said. “People in Wyoming should be aware our employment situation is fragile everywhere you go ... so the more we can get COVID under control, the better our chances of keeping our economy without the impacts of people going home because they’re sick.”
He also noted that he and first lady Jennie Gordon were both vaccinated, and he believed that any side effects from the vaccine were better than catching COVID-19.
However, he said that getting vaccinated was an “intensely personal choice.” He expressed hope that the federal Food and Drug Administration would soon grant full approval of the vaccines, which would likely quell at least some concerns for people who are not vaccinated.
“I am confident that as people have more experience with their neighbors and others who have the vaccine, they’ll realize it’s not that dangerous and that they’ll come to an understanding that this is probably the best thing they can do,” Gordon said.