CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon announced a ban on the social media application TikTok from all state electronic devices and networks Thursday afternoon to address cybersecurity concerns, joining at least 12 other states in doing so.

The concerns were related to the app’s foreign ownership and the potential influence of foreign governments, which was also expressed by Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray in a press release that morning. Gray announced his own plan to ban TikTok on all state-owned government devices within the Secretary of State’s Office upon being sworn in next month.

