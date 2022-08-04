J. Michael "Mike" Reed has been the director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety and the state fire marshal. The new director is Mark Young. Screenshot on Wednesday from the website of the department.
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has tapped Mark Young to be the interim state fire marshal and the director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety, the governor's office has announced.
Young is succeeding Mike Reed, who is retiring after six years in the post. Young has been the deputy director and assistant state fire marshal since 2013, according to a news release distributed by email on Tuesday evening. He "has served in the Wyoming fire service for 44 years."
The fire career of the incoming head of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety began as a volunteer firefighter in Rawlins, the news release noted. Young "then moved to Casper where he began a long career with the Casper Fire-EMS Department. Young served as Casper Fire Chief from 1999 to 2013."
At the state agency, Reed, undertook "efforts to modernize the agency and expand its online offerings, at a significant cost-savings to taxpayers,” Gordon said in the new announcement. “Mark comes to the position with the knowledge and skills to continue this tradition in his new role.”
The Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety does fire and electrical inspections of public buildings; conducts firefighter training; teaches fire and safety education; and licenses electricians in Wyoming, among other functions.
The agency's mission, according to its website, is to "through quality service and motivated employees, work in concert with our customers to protect life and property from fire and electrical hazards."