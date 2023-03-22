CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon’s Health Task Force has done great work to make recommendations on strengthening Wyoming’s health care workforce and examining ways to improve access for the state’s residents, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Gordon is now focused on implementing some of those recommendations and addressing the state’s mental health crisis, while continuing to collaborate with private-sector partners.
“We have made progress and taken some positive steps toward addressing some of Wyoming’s health care challenges over the past year, but it is clear that there is more work to be done,” Gordon said in the release.
The Health Task Force has brought forward proposals to help stabilize the Emergency Medical Services system and to pilot projects that regionalize the service to reduce costs.
During the 2023 legislative session, Gordon signed bills establishing the 988 system for suicide prevention, strengthening the state’s drug treatment courts and specifying insurance reimbursement requirements for mental health and substance use disorders – a bill that emerged from the work of the task force.
As the task force examines ways to bolster the state’s health care workforce, it will explore ways to improve recruitment and retention of primary care physicians. Finally, the task force will continue to further identify barriers, opportunities and gaps in the state's network of mental health and substance abuse care, the release said.