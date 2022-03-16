Gov. Mark Gordon speaks during a press briefing regarding COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on Nov. 13, 2020. Gordon rescinded the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency declaration on Monday, March 14, 2022. Photo courtesy of Michael Pearlman
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon signed an Executive Order on Monday rescinding the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.
To facilitate efforts to address the state’s nursing shortage, the governor signed a separate executive order to allow working nurses time to get licensed in Wyoming, according to a news release.
Executive Order 2022-03, “Executive Order Rescinding Declaration Of A State Of Emergency And Public Health Emergency,” immediately rescinds Executive Order 2020-2.
“Wyoming has done a wonderful job in persevering through the pandemic,” Gordon said in a prepared statement Monday. “The emergency is over, but people’s responsibility to one another is not. There is one lingering concern – Wyoming’s shortage of health care workers. This shortage includes nurses, and has existed long-before COVID and was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Therefore, Executive Order 2022-02, “Nurse And Nursing Assistant Staffing Emergency And Temporary Relief,” is effective today and remains in effect for 60 days.”
That order allows nurses and nursing assistants licensed in other jurisdictions to provide nursing care in Wyoming in order to address staffing shortages.