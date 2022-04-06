CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon said that after he has laid the groundwork for success in his first term, he is ready to seek re-election.
He traveled to Buffalo to make the announcement Monday evening, where he asked friends and family to support his effort. His message to the crowd was “there’s more work to do,” which is a sentiment he reiterated to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Tuesday.
“It always seemed to me that any governor who gets the job should anticipate doing it for eight years, for two reasons,” he said on a visit to the WTE’s newsroom. “One, it’s hard to get things done in just four. And then, two, it’s a wonderful state, and I just think that people in Wyoming expect you’re going to do your job as long as you can do it.”
Gordon said he ran for governor in 2018 because he wanted to guarantee Wyoming had strong, conservative leadership. He defeated five other Republicans, including attorney Harriet Hageman, in the gubernatorial primary with 33.4% of the vote. Hageman is currently seeking the U.S. House of Representatives seat held by Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and earned an endorsement from former President Donald Trump last fall.
After prevailing in the primary, Gordon went on to win the general election. The governor obtained nearly 73% of the votes against Democratic contender Mary Throne.
Before he was elected as the 33rd governor of Wyoming, he worked in the treasurer’s office. He was appointed to serve as treasurer by Gov. Mark Mead in 2012, and elected to a full term two years later. It wasn’t until he ran for to be governor that he left the position in 2019.
Gordon also spent a significant portion of his life in Johnson County, although he was not born in Wyoming. But from local business ownership to ranching, he is known for making the state his home.
“It is a place that really values liberty and freedom, and so we have fewer regulations,” he said. “We have government that’s accessible. You just don’t get that from other places.”
Keeping with those values, Gordon said he felt as though his first term in the governor’s office was a success. The budget remained fiscally conservative, investments were made in expanding energy sources, and the state’s economy survived throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Economic diversification efforts were also a priority, which Gordon said relied on multiple tools.
The administration recognized it’s not only about bringing new businesses into Wyoming, but also investing in established local businesses looking to grow. He explained that education is the cornerstone of this perspective, because investments need to be made into entrepreneurial and workforce programs.
While commitment to education and community are important, Gordon said there is still value in bringing in outside companies to expand the market. One of the major industries bringing in opportunities he spoke of was technology.
“I think we set ourselves up because we passed some really pioneering legislation,” he said. “Our Special Purpose Depository Institution Act is a phenomenal piece of legislation. We are forcing our way through the federal system to get Wyoming recognized, but it has already brought a lot of attention to Wyoming.”
Gordon said he plans to build on those accomplishments if he is re-elected. He also hopes to reinvent the education model in the state, ensure an accessible and affordable health care system, continue to raise state workforce compensation and create a sustainable government that is not tied to commodity cycles for funding.
He said this does not mean abandoning legacy industries, but rather finding ways they can develop better and continuing diversification efforts. He acknowledged this would benefit addressing climate change, as well, which he has been a proponent of in the past.
“If you care about the climate, the way you address it is by letting the free market find the solutions,” he said. “Wyoming can provide those opportunities. And that’s not left or right, that’s just good sense.”
Energy is not just at the forefront of discussions between state political candidates, but rather receiving national attention due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden banned the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal to the U.S. at the beginning of March, which left many wondering how the gap would be filled.
Wyoming lawmakers such as Cheney and GOP Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis advocate the state become the arsenal of energy for the nation. They were not alone, as Gordon shared the same perspective, and he also pointed to the environmental benefits.
He said Biden reached out to Venezuela to help produce more oil in order to stabilize gas prices, but that country’s practices was not up to American standards. In his fight for oil and gas leasing on federal lands, he said the Biden administration was harming itself by not allowing the Western region to continue developing environmentally sensitive, premium energy. Working toward solutions in the industry is yet another objective in his campaign.
“We shoot our own people who care about the environment in the foot,” he said. “It just doesn’t make sense, which is why I said this year, ‘Mr. Biden, tear up your energy plan. Let America power the world.’”