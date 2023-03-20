Gov. Mark Gordon signs bill

Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill prohibiting chemical abortions on Friday, March 17, 2023. He also allowed another abortion bill and a transgender sports bill to become law without his signature.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon signed one controversial anti-abortion bill late Friday night, while letting another pass into law without his signature to further implement a pro-life policy agenda.

The governor also allowed a piece of legislation described by opponents as anti-transgender become law without his signature, despite significant criticisms outlined in a letter he wrote to Secretary of State Chuck Gray.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus