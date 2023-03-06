Harriet Hageman speaks in Cheyenne

Rep. Harriet Hageman speaks during a Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce meeting on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Republican Congresswoman Harriet Hageman painted a picture of a broken Washington, D.C., at the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Friday.

But she assured constituents she was standing up for their interests in her first year holding office.

