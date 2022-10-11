Then-Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, laughs moments before convening the opening day of the 65th Wyoming Legislature’s 40-day general session on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at the Jonah Business Center in Cheyenne. Jacob Byk/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Afﬁe Ellis, Bruce Thomson, Mike Williams and Martha Wilson, all from Cheyenne, are all new to the board of directors of the Wyoming Congressional Award Council, the organization said Thursday. They met with other new and existing members late last month at the Cheyenne Country Club.
Ellis, a Republican representing Cheyenne, is a Wyoming state senator. She is also a shareholder at the Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck law firm.
Thomson is founder and CEO of Bruce Thomson Public Relations. Williams is an executive vice president for Jonah Bank of Wyoming.
And Wilson works as a field representative for U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.
The board also added another several members, from various places in Wyoming and one from Washington, D.C.
Among those who also are with WCCA’s board are Pat Thomas as president; Bob Tarantola is the vice president; Kelly Pascal Gould is treasurer; and Michelle Butler is the organization’s secretary.
Some 39 years ago this month, the Wyoming Congressional Award Council began, the group said. “Since then, Wyoming youth have earned 437 gold medals, 611 silver medals and 1,025 bronze medals.” It said Wyoming is “the only council that remains in the” U.S.