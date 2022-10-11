Afﬁe Ellis, Bruce Thomson, Mike Williams and Martha Wilson, all from Cheyenne, are all new to the board of directors of the Wyoming Congressional Award Council, the organization said Thursday. They met with other new and existing members late last month at the Cheyenne Country Club.

Ellis, a Republican representing Cheyenne, is a Wyoming state senator. She is also a shareholder at the Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck law firm.

