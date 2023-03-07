When the Wyoming Women’s History House in Laramie opened for the season it also celebrated a bit of its own history.

The museum marked a year of open doors and expanded hours, said Executive Director Mary Mountain. As of Wednesday, March 1, the gates to the courtyard in the front of the museum have been open for one year, she said.

Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

