CASPER (WNE) – Wyoming lawmakers advanced legislation Monday that would prevent people from suing journalists to get them to reveal the names of anonymous sources, commonly known as a shield law.
The 6-2 vote came after several hours of debate in the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, during which lawmakers and managers of several top media outlets discussed who would be protected by the law, what information would be protected under that law and why such a law was needed.
Wyoming is one of two states that do not offer these protections, according to Thursday’s discussion.
Members of the media say the protections are an integral part of being able to perform investigative work.
While some states offer full protections for journalists – Nebraska has a shield law written into its Constitution – the bill sponsored by Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, would be in the “middle category” of states, offering protections exclusively to reporting with legitimate news value. The bill would not protect libelous cases or purposefully inflammatory articles with malicious intent, and it would likely be up to the journalist themselves to prove their position in a court of law.
“Scrutiny on the news media is at an all-time high right now, and that offers a layer of protection that nobody is abusing those privileges,” Zwonitzer said. “Only under the direst circumstances would they reserve this right.”
In testimony on the bill Thursday, many of the journalists who spoke – including Wyoming Tribune Eagle Managing Editor Brian Martin, Casper Star-Tribune Editor Josh Wolfson and Jim Beck, general manager of the Gray Television stations in Casper and Cheyenne – said shield laws would strengthen people’s First Amendment rights by ensuring the protections necessary for journalists’ sources to speak freely about sensitive information without fear of retribution from the entities they seek to hold accountable.