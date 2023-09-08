Grant Teton National Park

The expected emergence of 27-year-old Grizzly 399 in spring 2023 caused photographers to gather roadside in Grand Teton National Park for weeks. She emerged on May 16, with a lone cub in tow.

Grand Teton National Park visitation doubled over the last three decades, reaching 3.2 million in 2020. The trajectory is not quite as steep as the park’s eponymous mountains, but headed steadily skyward. On busy days, parking lots fill up, bottlenecks form around wildlife and traffic clogs popular trails.

Superintendent Chip Jenkins said managing growing visitation has been a topic of concern since he took the helm.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus