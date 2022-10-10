CHEYENNE – Among the many decisions voters will make in the Nov. 8 general election, they will consider whether Wyoming Supreme Court justices and district court judges could retire five years later.

Amendment B was passed out of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee during the 2021 interim session, and it was approved by both chambers during the 2022 budget session. It would increase the mandatory retirement age from 70 to 75.

