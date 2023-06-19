Affie Ellis

Sen. Affie Ellis (R-Cheyenne) at the 67th Wyoming Legislature’s 2023 general session in Cheyenne.

 Photo by Megan Lee Johnson/WyoFile

In the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that preserves a law giving preference to Indigenous families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Indigenous children, Wyoming lawmakers are considering additional protections to related state statutes.

Enacted in 1978, the Indian Child Welfare Act was designed to halt decades of government abuse involving the separation of Indigenous children from their families, traditions and cultures.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus