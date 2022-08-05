Judge Melissa Owens

Judge Melissa Owens issues a temporary restraining order, Wednesday in Ninth District Court in Jackson, Wyo., preventing the state’s law banning most abortions from being implemented. Bradly J. Boner/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP, pool photo.

 Bradly J. Boner

JACKSON – Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens recently issued her full order restraining enforcement of Wyoming’s abortion ban.

The order, in effect until noon Aug. 10, prohibits state officials from enforcing the ban, which was set to take effect July 27 after Gov. Mark Gordon certified the “trigger bill” on July 22.

