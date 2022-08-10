CHEYENNE – After hearing arguments for more than two hours Tuesday on a possible preliminary injunction to the state’s near-total abortion ban, a judge said she would issue a written order “as soon as possible.”
Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens said that, “Despite liking to rule from the bench in almost every hearing, I think today’s hearing leaves me with a bit of research to go through before making a decision.” She said she would “do my very best to get it out before” noon Wednesday. That’s when her temporary restraining order, granted at a July 27 hearing, expires.
A preliminary injunction would prevent enforcement of the state law for the duration of the case, which would go to trial following a preliminary injunction order.
The lawsuit, filed in late July, argued the ban would cause “irreparable harm” to Wyomingites and violates the state’s Constitution. This allegedly includes Article 1, Section 38, which says “each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions.”
Plaintiffs include Dr. Giovannina Anthony, a Jackson doctor who is the only provider of abortions in the state; Cheyenne obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Rene Hinkle; a Casper clinic hoping to provide abortion services; a Wyoming abortion fund; and two private residents.
Opening Tuesday’s hearing, Owens said the court has “one duty” in deciding on a preliminary injunction – “to follow the law.”
The jurist said that, although the issue of abortion “divides our nation, our citizens, their religions, their families, their politics, society in general,” she would not let any of those things affect her decision.
Plaintiffs
Attorneys John Robinson and Marci Bramlet argued on behalf of plaintiffs.
They said nothing had changed in the 13 days since Owens’ original finding that implementation of the law would cause “irreparable harm” to plaintiffs. The judge at the beginning of the hearing also advised counsel, based on her previous ruling, not to focus much on “irreparable harm” arguments.
Plaintiffs’ lawyers argued the state did nothing to contest the irreparable harm already found by Owens, and Wyoming failed to show a “compelling need” for an abortion ban.
Robinson said allowing this ban to take effect would create “an unsolvable conflict of interest between physicians and their patients.” He argued this would require medical providers to make decisions that don’t place patients’ wellbeing at the forefront of care.
The statute was called “impermissibly vague.” There was a failure to adequately outline who is eligible for its exceptions, the lawyers said.
Under the ban, Robinson said, medical providers would be forced to consult with teams of other doctors and lawyers before making a decision about ending a pregnancy under the law’s three exceptions: rape, incest and protecting the life of a pregnant person.
Plaintiffs’ counsel argued that a pregnant person would sacrifice their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent or federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, known as HIPAA, protections if they were to try to defend themselves from the possible 14-year prison sentence outlined in the new law.
Robinson and Bramlet argued that at issue here are “fundamental rights,” including those to privacy, security, family, bodily autonomy and religious freedom.
Bramlet called the state’s position “an extreme form of originalism,” which is “a flawed premise that ignores the progression of society and civil rights.”
Wyoming’ case
Jay Arthur Jerde of the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office argued on behalf of the state, Gov. Mark Gordon and Attorney General Bridget Hill.
Jerde said Article 1, Section 38 of the Wyoming Constitution “unambiguously” does not protect a right to abortion – only “legally available” health care services. He said the Legislature decides what health care decisions are legally available.
If a discussion were to be had that Section 38 is “ambiguous,” Jerde said it doesn’t confer a right to abortion because the amendment’s “intent was to push back on” the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
The “issue at heart of this case,” the government lawyer argued, “is whether the Wyoming Constitution confers a right to abortion.” Whether explicitly or implicitly, he said, the answer is no.
Jerde said that, to prove a right is fundamental, plaintiffs must show it “is deeply rooted in the history and tradition in this country.” He said it’s a test mentioned in the recent Dobbs decision by the U.S. Supreme Court overruling a federal right to abortion, and it had also been adopted by the Wyoming Supreme Court.
The attorney refuted an argument by plaintiffs’ counsel that when a case involves fundamental rights, the burden is on the state to show a compelling interest in the law, known as strict scrutiny.
The AG’s office representative argued plaintiffs needed to explain how the “right to be left alone,” or the right to privacy, includes abortion.
Also appearing were Erin E. Weisman with the Teton County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Lea M. Colasuonno, town attorney for Jackson. They were there to represent the county sheriff and Jackson police chief, respectively, as the two are also named in the lawsuit.
Neither Weisman nor Colasuonno made any argument at Tuesday’s hearing.
Judge’s question
When it comes to “the alleged vagueness of the health of the pregnant woman exception,” Jerde said that if that exception were to be found unconstitutional, it could be taken out of the law.
In response to a question from Owens about the possibility of a total ban on abortions, should all of the exception be struck down, Jerde said the Legislature is free to make such a law.
“It’s admittedly on the more extreme end,” the lawyer for the defendants stated. “The Legislature gets that leeway.”
Owens also asked Jerde if the exception for health of the pregnant person was left in, but there was no “medical judgment” in the statute, how doctors would determine what qualifies as a life-threatening circumstance. Jerde seemed not to answer this particular question.
This report has been updated with information from the court hearing.