Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens

Jackson Hole Daily

JACKSON — The next hearing in the case challenging two Wyoming abortion bans has been set for July 31. Abortion access advocates requested the hearing to hash out how much evidence can be introduced in the case to address claims like lawmakers’ intent in passing the bans.

