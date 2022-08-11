CHEYENNE – A judge on Wednesday granted a preliminary injunction to the state’s near-total abortion ban. Wyoming now joins North Dakota and Utah as among states where a judge has temporarily blocked such laws.

In the latest order from Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens, she ruled to prevent any enforcement of the new law during the pendency of the lawsuit at hand. Now, abortions in Wyoming remain legal, under a 1977 law in place until recently.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus