JACKSON — A Cheyenne judge dealt a preliminary blow Thursday to Teton County’s attempt to quash the state of Wyoming’s lawsuit against the county.
At its core, the suit asks what, if any, authority counties have over state trust land in their boundaries. While the state is required to maximize revenue from trust land to fund Wyoming schools, the prospect of developing the land is a particularly contentious issue in Teton County, where large state parcels directly abut downtown Jackson, Grand Teton National Park and the Bridger-Teton National Forest, one of the largest national forests in the United States.
A 2019 bill passed by the Wyoming Legislature directing state officials to maximize revenue from state lands in Teton County contemplated placing a casino on the area’s state trust lands. Chief Deputy County Attorney Keith Gingery argued that was anathema to Teton County’s wishes.
“Some of these school trust lands sit smack dab in the middle of Grand Teton National Park,” Gingery said in court Thursday. “We are scared to death about what’s going to happen with these parcels.”
Based on attorneys’ arguments in court Thursday, there’s an expectation that any decision will be appealed to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
The ongoing imbroglio is the third legal fight in a series of lawsuits following state officials’ decision to approve Basecamp Hospitality LLC’s controversial “glamping,” or glamourous camping, resort on state trust land near Teton Village.
In December, state officials asked Judge Steven K. Sharpe of the 1st Judicial District Court in Laramie County to determine if counties have authority over state lands in their borders.
Gingery asked Sharpe to dismiss the case.
In court Thursday, Sharpe declined to do so, calling dismissal a “drastic remedy.”
But Sharpe still has to determine whether he’ll grant the state a temporary restraining order before July 5, the date county officials plan to hold a hearing in front of the Teton County Board of County Commissioners. There, the elected officials are set to determine whether Basecamp has broken county regulations. If Sharpe grants the restraining order, it would block that hearing, one of the first steps in “abatement,” the legal process Teton County uses to enforce its land use code.
Gingery argues that abatement is the best way to resolve the issue. Citing case law, Gingery said judicial action would “usurp” that process.
“Litigants are no longer going through the administrative process,” Gingery said. “At some point, counties are going to be saying, ‘Should we do administrative process, or should we just let the court decide the case?’”
But Wyoming argues it has “sovereign immunity,” a legal framework that can protect state and federal governments from being sued without their consent. Assistant Attorney General Patrick Miller said that means the state and its permittees are “immune” from being sued by the county and having to defend themselves before the county.
“Sovereign immunity is immunity from suit,” Miller said. “It is not merely immunity from defense.”
But Gingery argued that how Miller was legally establishing the state’s immunity was a “relic.”
“It’s a very antiquated idea from the 1300s that the laws of the land cannot touch the crown of the king,” Gingery said, laying out the origin of the “sovereign immunity” legal framework — the idea that the King of England could do no wrong.
Sharpe gave Miller and Gingery two hours Thursday morning to litigate the issue, though he initially grumbled about the debate.
Previously, the state and county had agreed not to proceed with legal action while they were waiting for the judge to rule on whether the county could take legal action against Basecamp.
“What changed?” Sharpe asked. “Why did the parties decide to back out of that gentleman’s agreement and light the house on fire?”
Gingery said Basecamp’s continued work on the site meant the question could “become moot” because construction could be completed before Sharpe made a decision. The state said the county’s decision to set the “abatement” hearing for July 5 forced it to ask for the restraining order.
In response to Gingery’s opening arguments, Sharpe asked the state probing questions about what sort of code shouldn’t be enforceable on state trust land and how the state ensures structures are safely built without county permitting.
Miller said he would answer the first question in subsequent legal briefing and said conditions in the state permits for Basecamp require the company to “abide by rules for health and safety.”
But Sharpe also keyed in on one of the longest-running debates in the yearlong boondoggle: whether the five-year temporary use permits the state issued Basecamp are, in fact, temporary.
“What happens to the domes and storage lockers after five years?” Sharpe said, questioning whether the operations were really removable.
“There is every expectation that they’ll be removed,” Miller said in response.
The judge’s line of questioning is significant because the state and county agreed Thursday that holders of leases on state trust land are required to follow local land use rules.
But the state is arguing that holders of temporary use permits are not required to do the same, despite a condition in Basecamp’s permit that requires the company “to observe all state, federal and local laws and regulations.”
One of Sharpe’s most telling questions was about emergency management: “If a dome catches on fire, who puts out the fire? Is it the county? Or is it the state?”
Miller said, “That might be a special district.”
But Gingery said the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Hole Fire/EMS would be on the hook for emergency response. But if the state says the county has no authority on state trust land, Gingery asked whether the county could respond.
“Do we send the sheriff to this place if there’s an issue?” Gingery asked. “Do we send the fire department? We’ve never had the state push back so hard — that we have no authority over their lands.
“If that means no authority, does that mean no authority at all?” Gingery asked.