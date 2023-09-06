APTOPIX Abortion Wyoming

Dr. Giovannina Anthony, second from left, an OB/GYN and plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging Wyoming’s new law banning most abortions, hugs her attorney after Ninth District Court Judge Melissa Owens issued a temporary halt of the law on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Jackson.

 Kathryn Ziesig/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP

CASPER — Though the three-day bench trial that will decide the fate of abortion in Wyoming remains months away, the contentious legal battle over the state’s two bans continues to play out in Teton County district court.

Ninth District Judge Melissa Owens ruled last month in favor of the women challenging the bans after a months-long clash over the fact-finding portion of the case, also known as discovery, forcing the state and the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office to answer questions about the laws and their meaning ahead of the trial.

