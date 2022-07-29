Protestors hold signs and chant

Protestors hold signs and chant during a rally for reproductive rights in front of the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne earlier this summer. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne attorney Abby Fournier sat down at her computer Wednesday morning to listen to a judge temporarily block Wyoming’s trigger abortion ban.

Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens granted a temporary restraining order following the emergency hearing, which was held the day the law went into effect. The block will last around 14 days, until the preliminary injunction hearing, which will take place on Aug. 8 or 9, depending on the Ninth Judicial District Court’s scheduling.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus