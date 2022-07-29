CHEYENNE – Cheyenne attorney Abby Fournier sat down at her computer Wednesday morning to listen to a judge temporarily block Wyoming’s trigger abortion ban.
Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens granted a temporary restraining order following the emergency hearing, which was held the day the law went into effect. The block will last around 14 days, until the preliminary injunction hearing, which will take place on Aug. 8 or 9, depending on the Ninth Judicial District Court’s scheduling.
Attorneys John Robinson and Marci Bramlet are representing the plaintiffs, while the defense is represented by Jay Jerde from the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office.
Although Fournier is not involved directly with the case, she said she is not alone in her investment in its outcome. She said many criminal defense attorneys are preparing for the possible prosecution of physicians who are practicing the standard of care they learned throughout their medical training, and facing reprimands for providing treatment. There are also family law practitioners who are concerned for domestic violence victims seeking counsel on whether they may terminate a pregnancy.
“I am highly concerned about the prosecution of physicians,” Fournier told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle after the hearing. “I think the state, today, took the position that if a physician finds themselves in a criminal prosecution, they can go to trial and defend themselves by saying that this statute is not constitutional. But, at that point, the physician has suffered irreparable harm to their reputation.”
This was one of the arguments Fournier listened to that was made before the Teton County judge. Owens sided with health care providers and their patients, residents, as well as an organization providing financial support for those seeking abortion services called Chelsea’s Fund, who filed the suit Monday.
“Today’s ruling, while only a temporary victory, ensures that abortion care remains legal in Wyoming for the time being,” said Julie Burkhart, founder and president of Wellspring Health Access, one of the six Wyoming plaintiffs. “If allowed to take effect, the abortion ‘trigger ban’ that was temporarily blocked today would severely restrict Wyomingites’ freedom to make decisions about their own bodies. We will continue our efforts to ensure that Wyoming residents maintain their fundamental, constitutionally protected right to make their own health care decisions.”
Her organization is identified as Circle of Hope Healthcare in court documents, and is located in Casper. It is working to open a clinic that will provide reproductive health care to residents, but was delayed due to an act of suspected arson in June.
They filed against the state of Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon, Attorney General Bridget Hill, Teton County Sheriff Matthew Carr and Jackson Police Chief Michelle Webert.
“This action was not unexpected, but because of it, I cannot comment on ongoing litigation,” Gordon said in a prepared statement. “The Attorney General is poised to defend the state’s position.”
The trigger ban law
The law the plaintiffs are seeking reprieve from was certified Friday by the governor following an analysis by the attorney general. Gordon stated in a letter to Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan that he certified the results of her review, and enforcement of the abortion ban was authorized under the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization issued on June 24.
Under Enrolled Act 57, an abortion shall not be performed after the embryo or fetus has reached viability. The exceptions include cases when the woman is at serious risk of death or of substantial and irreversible physical harm, or if the pregnancy was the result of incest or sexual assault.
The penalty for any physician or other person who violates the law is up to 14 years in prison.
Among the arguments made in the plaintiff’s complaint against the act, it was stated, “Wyomingites have historically relied on the right to be left alone by the government – especially when it comes to their private affairs, such as family composition and decisions about their private health care – fundamental rights guaranteed by the Wyoming Constitution.” They said these rights would be taken by the state government and cease to exist Wednesday, and residents would be irreparably harmed in result of the absence of legal abortions.
Fournier said no plaintiffs testified Wednesday because the affidavits were accepted, and no one objected to their introduction. The affidavits include the positions of the plaintiffs, which were signed under oath and filed with the court Monday.
From the detailed descriptions of the impact of forced pregnancy and parenting from doctors, to the burden of out-of-state travel for abortion services, a case was made.
“If the ban were to be enacted, women in Wyoming would be at risk of not receiving critical or lifesaving care if they are pregnant and may not be provided other essential care if it were to risk abortion,” said Danielle Johnson, a 22 weeks pregnant, emergency room nurse and sexual assault nurse examiner, in her affidavit. “I worry about this issue as a potential pregnant patient, and in my role as a nurse who provides emergency medical care.”
The statements weren’t just from medical professionals and service providers, though. Residents shared their own personal experiences.
“At 19 years old, I terminated a pregnancy, which was the product of a toxic relationship with an abusive partner,” wrote Kathleen Dow, a 26-year-old practicing Jew at the University of Wyoming’s law school. “I feared for my future and safety. I made this decision in consultation with my health care provider, because I valued my life, and because I had the right to make the decision to protect myself from a potentially violent situation.”
She is now engaged to be married, and she plans on having children. She said she wants to be able to make decisions about when to have children, which are in the best interest of her personal health and her family’s health. Dow said in her statement she does not plan let the government make any of those decisions, and the Wyoming abortion ban would impact the rights she has always had.
The state’s defense
Fournier said the state’s defense rested on the argument that there is no explicit or implicit right to abortion in the Wyoming Constitution, and that the plaintiffs had made no showing of irreparable harm. Within the state’s response to the motion, it was stated that the plaintiffs who were medical doctors or a nonprofit corporation have not explained how or why they would suffer irreparable injury in the form of reputational harm or harm to their livelihoods. Their argument amounts to nothing more than a short recitation of conclusory statements.
Jerde, the attorney representing the state and law enforcement officials, said that there’s a remedy to physicians if they’re prosecuted under this law, and they can later challenge it constitutionally.
Among the other points made, Fournier described the position by the state relating largely to the legal analysis seen in Dobbs.
“Now that Roe has been overturned, the Legislature has enacted § 35-6-102(b) to reinstate the longstanding public policy of the State of Wyoming on abortion,” the final pages of the defense’s response read. “Given that Plaintiffs have not established that the Wyoming Constitution explicitly or implicitly protects a right to abortion, the balance of the equities factor weighs in favor of permitting a properly enacted state statute to take effect.”
It concluded that, for these reasons, the state of Wyoming, governor and attorney general asked the court to deny the motion for a temporary restraining order in its entirety.
Despite the fact that it was granted by the court, human rights advocates are criticizing the request from state officials.
“Anti-abortion politicians have put Wyoming on the wrong side of history for too long, and the ACLU is determined not to let them off the hook,” said Libby Skarin, ACLU of Wyoming campaigns director. “Politicians who do not believe in protecting the civil rights and liberties of their constituents have no business in governors’ mansions, in state attorneys general’s offices or in state legislatures. We can demand better from our elected officials and vote them out of office if they refuse to listen.”
Skarin told WTE in a statement that Wednesday’s ruling provides much-needed, although temporary, relief for women and all people who can become pregnant – but the fight for abortion rights is far from over.
There are likely two more hearings. The preliminary injunction hearing will be held in close to two weeks, and it will be decided if an injunction will be entered until there’s a final ruling from a full evidentiary hearing on the merits.