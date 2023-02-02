CHEYENNE — A bill that would have repealed educational exceptions for promoting obscenity in Wyoming law was pulled from consideration by its sponsor during a Senate Education Committee meeting on Wednesday.
Chairman Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, agreed to hold back Senate File 177 in the wake of the request made by Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle. She said she wanted to present the issue addressing obscene materials in educational spaces as an interim topic.
“If that’s all right with the other members of the committee,” Scott said, “we’ll figure that this one is maybe not quite ready for prime time and needs some more work.”
Steinmetz introduced her bill during the committee meeting, and said it came as a solution to a problem brought to her attention at a gathering last year at Little America Hotel and Resort in Cheyenne. The event she referenced was a press conference held by former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder, who hoped to address the sexualization of children in public schools.
Steinmetz said parents came from across the state, including her district, to express concern for “some issues that have come up in our public libraries.”
SF 177 was seen as a way to make parents feel more comfortable about what materials were being offered in libraries and schools across the state. Steinmetz added that she understood why there were exemptions for law enforcement and judicial activities, but didn’t feel it was appropriate for teachers and librarians to bring material that was unsuitable for children.
“That’s the reason for this simple bill,” she said. “I realize it’s not a simple issue.”
If her legislation had been passed through the Wyoming Legislature, any person who produced, reproduced, possessed or disseminated obscene material as a part of “bona fide school, college, university, museum or public library activities, or in the course of employment of such an organization” would have been at risk of a criminal penalty.
The violation for such a crime was a fine of up to $1,000, a year in jail or both for promoting obscenity to an adult; penalties could be heightened if a minor were involved. There could have been up to a $6,000 fine, a year in a jail or both for each violation.
But the definition of obscene material is less clear than the punishment. It is split in three parts under current Wyoming statute, as any material appearing to the average person as having a morbid or excessive interest in sexual matters, depicting or describing sexual content in an offensive manner, or “taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.”
Sheridan College President Walter Tribley said he was concerned about the judgment of others on whether a material had value, and any misinterpretations that could lead to the criminal prosecution of educators. He also emphasized they teach minors, which gives way to a higher penalty.
From courses such as criminal justice that deal with sex crimes and inappropriate uses of pornography, to human anatomy and conditions of the human condition, Tribley said teachers need the freedom to help their students explore challenging subjects under guidance and control.
“Teachers have a large responsibility. And I do believe we have appropriate checks and balances to allow parents and others to exercise their voices and to mitigate or modify, and, in some cases, even direct curricular choices by the local K-12,” he said. “Universities are, by definition, marketplaces of ideas. They have to bring the world to their students.”
He was joined by representatives of the Wyoming Education Association, librarians and parents who spoke against the bill, and highlighted the dangers of the legislation. Some also testified in support of local control and handling concerns within their own communities, instead of the state intervening.
“This bill hurts the unity of our small communities by producing fear,” said Albany County Public Library Director Rach Crocker. “And it limits our ability to do our jobs by draining time and resources.”
Natrona County Library Director Lisa Scroggins drove down from Casper to testify, since Scott isn’t allowing remote testimony in the Senate Education Committee this general session. One of the consequences she said she expected if SF 177 were to pass was a backlog in the court system, due to librarians being arrested for doing their job.
“We already know that ‘obscene’ can only be determined by a judge or jury,” Scroggins siad. “As has been pointed out, even the Supreme Court has a tough job. And we are talking obscene here, and not pornographic.”
“And if this passes, I see a future where precious public funds are diverted from purchasing materials that our community wants and needs ... to defending staff members for simply doing their jobs. Not to mention the cost of defending libraries against lawsuits from citizens who are denied access to constitutionally protected information and materials.”
The exception also currently applies to museums, which Wyoming Arts Alliance representative Andrew Schneider pointed out. He said the Colorado-Wyoming Association of Museums was opposed to the bill, and urged lawmakers not to remove protections for their workers.
“It does send a message to those workers that they should get out of Wyoming,” he said. “We have dozens of museums across the state who do great work every day for our communities. We’re incredibly valued in our communities. And it’s hard enough for us to attract and retain qualified, competent, exceptional workforce. And this hurts more than helps us with that.”
Schneider gave the last of the public testimony, and there were no speakers in support of the bill. Steinmetz quickly requested a hold on the legislation, but her bill isn’t the only one addressing the topic.
Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, has a bill that will be heard Thursday in the House Revenue Committee. House Bill 87 would repeal the same section included in Steinmetz’s bill, and it amends the child pornography definition in Wyoming statute. Both “cartoon” and “drawing” are added, as well as “any other form of depiction of sexual conduct.”