Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, speaks during a meeting of the Senate Education Committee regarding Senate File 130, the “Educational Freedom Act,” at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Jan. 25.

CHEYENNE — A bill that would have repealed educational exceptions for promoting obscenity in Wyoming law was pulled from consideration by its sponsor during a Senate Education Committee meeting on Wednesday.

Chairman Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, agreed to hold back Senate File 177 in the wake of the request made by Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle. She said she wanted to present the issue addressing obscene materials in educational spaces as an interim topic.

