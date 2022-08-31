Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne

Wyoming lawmakers are considering removing election-related duties from the office of secretary of state.

The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee passed a motion during a Thursday meeting to draft a bill to create a separate office to administer the state’s elections. The effort was in direct response to Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, securing the Republican nomination for secretary of state.

