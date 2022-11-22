Suicide hotline photo illustration

A suffering young woman sits in a corner with a phone in her hand. Photo illustration by Lia Koltyrina via Shutterstock

CHEYENNE – The 988 system for suicide prevention and mental health crises is one step closer to having a permanent funding source in Wyoming.

Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee voted Monday to sponsor a bill that would establish the suicide and crisis lifeline for the long term. They also supported moving $40 million from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account – also known as the “rainy-day fund” – to a 988 system trust fund account.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Twitter @jasminerhphotos; Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus