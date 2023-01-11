CHEYENNE—The 67th Wyoming Legislature convened for its 37-day general session Tuesday afternoon, a day ahead of Gov. Mark Gordon’s annual State of the State speech.

Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, and House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, will lead the 93-member governing body through the 37-day session, which includes 27 representatives and three senators serving in the Legislature for the first time. The Legislature added three seats to its ranks as the result of the redistricting plan approved last budget session.

