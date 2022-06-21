CHEYENNE – Local politicians were among those receiving annual awards Friday night from the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.
At the group's annual dinner, those who were recognized with top honors in their categories included Laramie County Commissioner Gunnar Malm and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. Malm was named business advocate of the year while Collins is the local Chamber's person of the year.
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce gave out honors to several other individuals, along with some local businesses.
The emerging leader award went to Jera Likely. The student of the year is Hollie Baca, while the teacher of the year is Kendall Ceballos. Committee of the year honors went to Vickie Peth.
"At our Chamber of Commerce, we believe that our community is preparing for an awakening. It truly is morning in Cheyenne and Wyoming, and our future looks bright," the group said in a written announcement Monday.
Also getting awards were My Front Door for nonprofit of 2021; #1 Properties for the community service award; small business of the year honors went to Chronicles Distilling; and the large business of the Year is Western Vista.
"Each of these businesses and individuals have been endlessly devoted to making our community into a great place to live, work and do business," said the chamber's announcement Monday.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.