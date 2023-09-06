Various squadrons perform a pass in review for the commander of the 90th Missile Wing, Col. Johnny Galbert, during a change-of-command ceremony on F.E. Warren Air Force Base on June 22. A bill being sponsored by a legislative committee for the 2024 session would allow local law enforcement officers and prosecutors limited concurrent jurisdiction on the federal facility.
CHEYENNE — A bill sponsored by Wyoming legislators could give local prosecutors criminal jurisdiction over juvenile crimes committed on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, as well as other cases engaged by non-military personnel.
Wyoming legislators on the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee voted unanimously Friday to sponsor the Military Installations-Concurrent Jurisdiction bill, which would allow the Department of Defense to hand over non-military criminal cases committed “within the limits of the United States military reservations” to state prosecutors. Listed military reservations included F.E. Warren AFB, Fort Washakie, Camp Sheridan, Camp Pilot Butte and the U.S. powder depot at Cheyenne.
A big push behind the bill was to allow the Military Department to hand over juvenile cases committed on the Air Force base to local prosecutors.
“Because of the limited punishments that are available — and a general lack of desire by federal prosecutors to prosecute juveniles — it’s been difficult to handle those on military bases,” said Lt. Col. Karen Ingle, senior legal counsel for the Wyoming Military Department.
Most military bases have a “mix of different types of jurisdiction,” Ingle said, but F.E. Warren is among the “dwindling” number of federal territories within the U.S. where jurisdiction over all committed criminal cases, including juveniles, are prosecuted at the federal level.
Laramie County District Attorney Sylvia Hackl told legislators on Friday the bill “adequately” addressed her office’s concern over concurrent jurisdictional issues involving juvenile offenses on base.
“The federal justice system, and also the military justice system, don’t have the same flexibility in dealing with juveniles that the state court system has,” Hackl said.
Although the Laramie County D.A.’s Office is currently understaffed, Hackl said her office was “capable” of handling the additional work.
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce considered the joint jurisdiction agreement a “win/win/win situation” for the military, local community and Cheyenne Frontier Days, according to a recent news release.
“To us, it’s really a benefit because it’s another way for us to take care of our military men and women,” said Dale Steenbergen, the Chamber’s president and chief executive officer.
Federal and military courts do not have the same flexibility as local courts, Steenbergen said, especially when it comes to juvenile cases.
Should the bill pass during the 2024 budget session, the state and the Air Force base could develop a memorandum of understanding not only to allow state prosecutors jurisdiction over juvenile and domestic violence cases, but also to give Cheyenne Frontier Days an opportunity to open a new parking lot on base property.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation and CFD were offered land by the Air Force base last year to construct a new CFD parking lot next to Interstate 25. The only conflict, however, was jurisdiction for local law enforcement to patrol the lot, which would be built on federal land.
Only through the bill’s passage would Cheyenne Police Department officers be granted the ability to patrol the new lot. As legislators work to push the bill into law, coordination has already begun between F.E. Warren officials, Laramie County Sheriff Brian Kozak, Laramie County D.A. Hackl and Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco.
“The Cheyenne Police Department is committed to maintaining a positive relationship with our partners at F.E. Warren Air Force Base,” CPD said in an emailed statement. “We will continue to work together to best serve the citizens of Cheyenne.”
If adopted by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Mark Gordon, the bill would go into effect July 1.
